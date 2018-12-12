Ethan Horvath records third consecutive Champions League clean sheet

Ethan Horvath made three saves on Tuesday to keep a clean sheet against Atletico Madrid. This was the U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper’s third appearance in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Horvath has started the last nine games for Club Brugge in all competitions, including the second half of UEFA Champions League group play. Horvath conceded zero goals in the three UCL appearances including clean sheets against Monaco, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid.

Horvath was forced to save three Atletico shots on Tuesday including a curled effort from Antoine Griezmann which he pushed over the crossbar.

Ethan Horvath keeps another #UCL clean sheet. 3 saves today, including this one on Antoine Griezmann. pic.twitter.com/cCo1Hwjncv — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) December 11, 2018

Club Brugge finished third place in a strong Group A behind Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. The third-place finish results in Club Brugge entering the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League scheduled to begin in February.