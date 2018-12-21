European Weekend Preview: Borussia Dortmund hosts Gladbach, Roma visit Juventus, and more

The German Bundesliga’s top two teams will meet on Friday when Borussia Monchengladbach visits current leaders Borussia Dortmund. The hosts will hope to bounce back following a midweek defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf while Gladbach will hope to continue inching closer to Dortmund in the table.

Manchester United will be playing their first game under Gunnar Ole Solskjær following the exit of Jose Mourinho. Solskjær will lead the Red Devils into a match against Cardiff City, a club the Norweigian previously managed. Cardiff currently sits towards the bottom of the Premier League table and should be a task Solskjær is capable of overcoming in his first game as Manchester United’s manager.

Here’s a closer look at this weekends European action:

English Premier League

The English Premier League’s hectic winter period has begun giving fans plenty of reason to be excited for this weekend.

Liverpool’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday is amongst England’s exciting slate of action. The visitors sit just one point above Manchester City and would like for things to remain that way. The top two clubs will meet on the fifth of January, but Liverpool will first meet with Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Wolves have enjoyed a successful season for a newly promoted team sitting just one point behind Manchester United in seventh place. The club has won each of their last three games including a win over Chelsea and will hope to repeat that trend on Friday against Liverpool.

Here’s all of this weekends EPL fixtures:

FRIDAY

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

SATURDAY

Arsenal vs. Burnley

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Fulham

West Ham United vs. Watford

Cardiff City vs. Manchester City

SUNDAY

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Spanish La Liga

FC Barcelona look to extend their lead at the top of the table as the current champions host Celta Vigo as Barcelona look to wrap up 2018 on a high note.

Barcelona have lost just one of their last 17 games in all competitions and seem to have hit full stride as proven by their 5-0 win over Levante last weekend. The club head into the weekend sitting three points ahead of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

Celta Vigo have lost just one of their four games in December so far and will be hoping to grab a positive result from Camp Nou.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

FRIDAY

Girona vs. Getafe

Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo Alaves

SATURDAY

Real Betis vs. Eibar

Atletico Madrid vs. Espanyol

FC Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

Athletic Club vs. Real Valladolid

SUNDAY

Valencia vs. SD Huesca

Leganes vs. Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano vs. Levante

German Bundesliga

Outside of the clash at the top of the table in Dortmund’s meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach, there is plenty of action to look forward to in Germany this weekend.

RB Leipzig will be hosting Werder Bremen on Saturday following the host’s dramatic loss to Bayern München midweek. Leipzig sit fourth in the table despite winning just two of their last seven matches in all competitions. A win on Saturday would secure Leipzig a top four place heading into 2019.

Werder Bremen have slowed down following a good start to the Bundesliga season and now sit near the middle of the table. Winning just one of their previous eight matches in the Bundesliga will give their visitors a sense of securuty heading into the match.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

FRIDAY

Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

SATURDAY

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hertha Berlin

Hannover 96 vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

Nürnberg vs. Freiburg

RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen

VfB Stuttgart vs. Schalke 04

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern München

SUNDAY

Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg

TSG Hoffenheim vs. Mainz 05

Italian Serie A

All eyes will be on the Allianz Stadium on Saturday with Juventus hosting Roma. The hosts are one of few remaining clubs in Europe’s top five leagues that are unbeaten and would like to extend that past Saturday. Juventus have won 15 of their 16 league games this campaign with their lone draw coming in October against Genoa.

Roma sits seventh in the Serie A table and have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions. The famous Italian club’s sole win their last six came in their last match as they defeated Genoa 3-2 and will look to carry that momentum into the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Here’s all of this weekends Serie A fixtures:

SATURDAY

Lazio vs. Cagliari

Empoli vs. Sampdoria

Genoa vs. Atalanta

Milan vs. Fiorentina

Napoli vs. SPAL

Sassuolo vs. Torino

Udinese vs. Frosinone

Chievo Verona vs. Inter

Parma vs. Bologna

Juventus vs. Roma

Ligue 1

PSG will hope to further extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a win on Saturday as they host Nantes. PSG are unbeaten through their opening 16 games in the competition and a similar result this weekend would send the French giants into 2019 unbeaten in Ligue 1.

Nantes head into Saturday’s clash with just one win in their last five matches which sees them sit in the bottom half of the table. Nantes often struggle against the Paris-based club as they’ve scored just one goal in their previous five meetings.

Here’s all of this weekends Ligue 1 fixtures:

SATURDAY

Angers vs. Marseille

Lille vs. Toulouse

Monaco vs. Guingamp

Montpellier vs. Lyon

PSG vs. Nantes

Reims vs. Caen

Rennes vs. Nimes

Saint-Etienne vs. Dijon

Strasbourg vs. Nice

SUNDAY