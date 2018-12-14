European Weekend Preview: Manchester United visits Liverpool, Juventus face Torino​, and more

One of England’s biggest rivalries returns on Sunday as Manchester United visits Anfield for a meeting with Liverpool.

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season with Liverpool sitting atop the table and Jose Mourinho’s men sitting 16 points behind them. Liverpool are the only team in England’s top flight to remain unbeaten up until this point in the season while United have won just one of their last five matches in the competition.

The Derby della Mole is also set to take place this weekend with Cristiano Ronaldo making his first appearance against Torino during his stint with Juventus.

Similarly to the United-Liverpool match, the Italian match will see a team unbeaten in league play, Juventus take on a sixth-place team comfortably behind in the table. Juventus’ 15 league matches have seen the European giants capture a win in all but one match in which they tied Genoa back in October.

Here’s a closer look at this weekends European action:

English Premier League

Apart from Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United, the English Premier League has plenty of exciting fixtures this weekend including Everton’s visit to Manchester City. The hosts sit just one point behind Liverpool and will hope to will rely on their Manchester rivals to change that, but first, they must top a seventh-place Everton.

Everton has fielded a strong team throughout the season, including Richarlison and André Gomes, and will hope the pair, amongst others can bring a result back to Liverpool. City captured a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim to wrap up group play in the UEFA Champions League midweek while Everton’s last match was a draw against Watford.

Here’s all of this weekends EPL fixtures:

SATURDAY

Manchester City vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Cardiff City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. AFC Bournemouth

Fulham vs. West Ham United

SUNDAY

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Spanish La Liga

Real Madrid sits fourth in La Liga despite a tough start to their season, and have the opportunity to continue climbing the ladder with a win on Saturday over Rayo Vallecano. The latter sits just three points above the bottom of the table and have won just one of their last twelve games in the competition.

Madrid on the other hand, have been in good form recently despite a loss midweek to CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League. The last time Vallecano visited Real Madrid in a La Liga match was the 2015-2016 season. Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema each bagged a hat-trick in a 10-2 win. Vallecano will be hoping for a better result on Saturday.

In order for Real Madrid to climb the table, they’ll need Atletico Madrid to drop points. Real Madrid’s noisy neighbors will be hosting Real Valladolid who sits twelfth in the table. The bad news for Los Blancos is that Atletico have been near unbeatable in league play this season losing just once.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

FRIDAY

Celta Vigo vs. Leganes

SATURDAY

Getafe vs. Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid vs. Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano

Eibar vs. Valencia

SUNDAY

Sevilla vs. Girona

Espanyol vs. Real Betis

Huesca vs. Villarreal

Levante vs. Barcelona

German Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to put an end to Bayern Munich’s dominance in recent years and are doing a good job currently sitting nine points above them in the table. The league leaders return to action on Saturday taking on Werder Bremen who have cooled off after a hot start to the campaign.

Bremen are coming off a 3-1 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf with debutant Josh Sargent scoring on his debut. Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt may have some thinking to do before handing in his team sheet while Dortmund’s Lucen Favre has more talent at his exposure.

While Dortmund hope to extend their lead atop the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich will be hoping for the opposite result. The current champions will be taking on Hannover away from home. Bayern’s lone loss in their last seven matches came against Dortmund. The task should be easy for Bayern on Saturday as Hannover currently sit in 17th place in the league.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

FRIDAY

Nürnberg vs. Wolfsburg

SATURDAY

Hoffenheim vs. Borussia M’gladbach

Stuttgart vs. Hertha BSC

Augsburg vs. Schalke 04

Hannover 96 vs. Bayern München

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen

SUNDAY

RB Leipzig vs. Mainz 05

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Italian Serie A

While it is Juventus’ meeting with Torino that will headline the week in Italy, Napoli has plenty of reason to play sitting in second place behind Juventus. After getting knocked out in the UCL midweek, Napoli hopes to get back on track with a win over Cagliari who will play host on the day.

The visitors have gone unbeaten in their last eight games in Serie A and will hope to extend that to nine on Sunday. The hosts went the entirety of November without a win but are coming off the back of a 2-1 win away from home over Chievo Verona in Coppa Italia.

Here’s all of this weekends Serie A fixtures:

SATURDAY

Internazionale vs. Udinese

Torino vs. Juventus

SUNDAY

SPAL vs. Chievo

Fiorentina vs. Empoli

Frosinone vs. Sassuolo

Sampdoria vs. Parma

Cagliari vs. Napoli

Roma vs. Genoa

Ligue 1

With plenty of games being postponed for later dates, Lyon headline this week in Ligue 1 with their meeting against Monaco.

To the surprise of many, Monaco has had a terrible start to the campaign and face a tough opponent in Lyon this weekend. Led by Memphis Depay and Nabil Fekir, Lyon sits fourth in the league but have gone through a difficult period in recent weeks.

Monaco, meanwhile was eliminated from the Champions League and have struggled even with Thierry Henry at the helm. Radamel Falcao remains the star forward for the Principality side.

Here’s all of this weekends Ligue 1 fixtures:

SATURDAY

Stade Reims vs. Strasbourg

Dijon vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Amiens vs. Angers

SUNDAY