Gall’s Malmo to face Chelsea as Americans learn Europa League fate

The UEFA Europa League Round of 32 is set, with several U.S. Men’s National Team players finding out their fates for the next round.
Romain Gall and Malmo will face one of the favorites to win the competition, as they entertain Premier League side Chelsea. While Gall has been a nice surprise in the Allsvenskan this season, he’s only been able to see 16 minutes of game time in the Europa League.
Meanwhile, Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face a winnable draw against Red Bull Salzburg. The 23-year-old made three appearances in the Champions League this campaign, keeping a trio of clean sheets despite Brugge’s elimination.
Timmy Chandler will aim to be back for Eintracht Frankfurt’s two-legged tie with Shakhtar Donetsk after missing the entire group stage due to injury.
Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu and Rennes take on La Liga outfit Real Betis, rounding out the quartet of U.S. players involved in this year’s competition.
Here’s all of the Europa League matchups for the Round of 32:
Fenerbahce vs. Zenit St. Petersburg
Rapid Vienna vs. Inter Milan
Slavia Prague vs. Genk
Krasnodar vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Rennes vs. Real Betis
Celtic vs. Valencia
Olympiakos vs. Dinamo Kiev
Lazio vs. Sevilla
Bate Borisov vs. Arsenal
Galatasaray vs. Benfica
Viktoria Plzen vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge vs. Red Bull Salzburg
FC Zurich vs. Napoli
Malmo vs. Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting Lisbon vs. Villarreal
