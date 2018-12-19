SBISoccer.com

Haji Wright scores his first Bundesliga goal, with Weston McKennie providing the assist

Americans Abroad

Haji Wright is wasting no time making an impression at Schalke.

Wright opened his Bundesliga goal-scoring account in just his fourth appearance for Schalke in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Wright opened his scoring account in the 45th minute, tapping home a flicked header from fellow American Weston McKennie.

Bastian Oczipka’s corner kick initially found McKennie, who rose highest before finding Wright for an authoritative finish from close range.

The 20-year-old Wright has earned first-team minutes for Schalke in recent weeks as a result of the club’s attack being bitten by the injury bug. He made his Bundesliga debut in late November before making his first start in Germany’s top flight earlier this month.

Comments

1 comment
  • bizzy

    Strengthen that partnership for the USMNT pleaasseeeeee!!!!!!

    Haji Wright
    Weston McKennie
    Christian Pulisic
    Tyler Adams
    Josh Sargent
    Timothy Weah
    Matt Miazga


    The future seems bright!!!!

    Like

    Reply

