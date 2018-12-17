Ibrahimovic announces return to LA Galaxy for 2019 season

After weeks of speculation surrounding his next move, Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed on Monday he’ll be back in Major League Soccer.

The Swedish forward announced on Twitter he’s officially coming back for the 2019 campaign with the LA Galaxy.

MLZ Im not done with you yet pic.twitter.com/1F68siOV16 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 17, 2018

The 37-year-old was heavily linked with a return to AC Milan in the winter, but those reports were shot down last week by the Italian club.

In his debut season with the Galaxy, Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals and contributed 10 assists in 27 games, including his fantastic debut in late March against LAFC.

Ibrahimovic returns to a Galaxy side that’s currently without a manager after Caleb Porter snubbed the franchise to reportedly take the Columbus Crew job.