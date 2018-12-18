Ignacio Piatti: This is my last year with Impact

Ignacio Piatti has been an underrated player ever since he stepped foot in Major League Soccer, but it looks like 2019 is going to be his last season with the Montreal Impact.

As he heads into the final year of his contract with the Impact, the 34-year-old Piatti currently expects next season to be his last in Montreal.

“I have a year left on my contract, and after the club has options, but the idea is that yes, this is my last year in Montreal,” Piatti told FutbolMLS.com over the weekend in Argentina. Piatti was attending a testimonial match for a former teammate in San Lorenzo

Since joining MLS in 2014, Piatti has scored 63 goals and added 34 assists in 124 appearances. He hit double-figures again in 2018, scoring 16 and assisting on 13 goals for the Impact, despite not making it to the MLS Cup Playoffs.

He has been a consistent performer for the Impact, making three All-Star teams and earning a pair of MLS Best XI’s in his time in Canada.

After not making the playoffs in 2018 after a poor start to the season, Piatti has high hopes for his final go-around with the club.

“My dream is to win MLS Cup before I return [to Argentina],” Piatti said. “I hope that this year it can happen, we will do everything to win it.”

“Beginning the league well, because the last season we began by losing 10 of our first 13 games and that is seen in the long run because those are the points that later caused us to miss the playoffs,” Piatti continued.

Hopefully the offseason signings of Harry Novillo and Maxi Urruti will help the Impact in 2019 to give Piatti a proper sendoff.