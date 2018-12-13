Irwin, Silva, Venegas headline eligible players for MLS Re-Entry Draft

An exciting week in Major League Soccer continues on Friday with the first stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.
All 24 MLS franchises can choose to bulk up their respective rosters as the offseason continues. Clint Irwin, Luis Silva, and Johan Venegas are just three players available for the Re-Entry Draft as they are a few some the multiple players who saw their contract options declined.
D.C. United has the most representatives in the Re-Entry Draft with seven players, while Real Salt Lake and the Chicago Fire have six apiece.
Players who are at least 23-years-old and have a minimum of three years of MLS experience will be available for selection at their option salary for 2019. Also, players who are at least 25-years-old with a minimum of four years of MLS experience, who are out of contract and whose club did not wish to re-sign them at their previous salary are also eligible to participate.
Free agents are also eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. Teams will choose in the reverse order of their finish during the 2018 season, and they can also choose to pass on their picks. The San Jose Earthquakes will hold the first pick, while MLS Cup champions Atlanta United is 23rd. FC Cincinnati will have the 24th pick ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign.
Here’s the full list of eligible players:
Chicago Fire
- Drew Conner, Michael De Leeuw, Christian Dean, Jonathan Campbell, Patrick McLain, Luis Solignac.
Colorado Rapids
- Giles Barnes, Enzo Martinez.
Columbus Crew
- Adam Jahn, Mike Grella.
D.C. United
- Nick De Leon, Vytas Andriuskevicius, Kevin Ellis, Jared Jeffrey, Taylor Kemp, Kofi Opare, Travis Worra.
Houston Dynamo
- Dylan Remick, Jared Watts, Luis Gil.
LAFC
- Dejan Jekovic, Charlie Lyon, Calum Mallace, Quillan Roberts.
LA Galaxy
- Ashley Cole, Ariel Lassiter, Brian Sylvestre.
Minnesota United
- Johan Venegas, Matt Lampson.
Montreal Impact
- Louis Beland-Goyette, Kyle Fisher, Michael Salazar.
New England Revolution
- Femi Hollinger-Janzen.
NYCFC
- David Villa, Andre Rawls, Tommy McNamara.
New York Red Bulls
- Carlos Rivas.
Orlando City
- Jose Villarreal, Donny Toia, Richie Laryea, Earl Edwards Jr, Joe Bendik.
Philadelphia Union
- John McCarthy, Josh Yaro, Richie Marquez.
Portland Timbers
- Steve Clark, Lawrence Olum.
Real Salt Lake
- Luis Silva, Demar Phillips, Taylor Peay, Luke Mulholland, Stephen Sunday.
Seattle Sounders
- Calle Brown.
Toronto FC
- Clint Irwin, Tosaint Ricketts.
Vancouver Whitecaps
- Jose Aja, Aaron Maund, Brian Rowe.
