Irwin, Silva, Venegas headline eligible players for MLS Re-Entry Draft

An exciting week in Major League Soccer continues on Friday with the first stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

All 24 MLS franchises can choose to bulk up their respective rosters as the offseason continues. Clint Irwin, Luis Silva, and Johan Venegas are just three players available for the Re-Entry Draft as they are a few some the multiple players who saw their contract options declined.

D.C. United has the most representatives in the Re-Entry Draft with seven players, while Real Salt Lake and the Chicago Fire have six apiece.

Players who are at least 23-years-old and have a minimum of three years of MLS experience will be available for selection at their option salary for 2019. Also, players who are at least 25-years-old with a minimum of four years of MLS experience, who are out of contract and whose club did not wish to re-sign them at their previous salary are also eligible to participate.

Free agents are also eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. Teams will choose in the reverse order of their finish during the 2018 season, and they can also choose to pass on their picks. The San Jose Earthquakes will hold the first pick, while MLS Cup champions Atlanta United is 23rd. FC Cincinnati will have the 24th pick ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign.

Here’s the full list of eligible players:

Chicago Fire

Drew Conner, Michael De Leeuw, Christian Dean, Jonathan Campbell, Patrick McLain, Luis Solignac.

Colorado Rapids

Giles Barnes, Enzo Martinez.

Columbus Crew

Adam Jahn, Mike Grella.

D.C. United

Nick De Leon, Vytas Andriuskevicius, Kevin Ellis, Jared Jeffrey, Taylor Kemp, Kofi Opare, Travis Worra.

Houston Dynamo

Dylan Remick, Jared Watts, Luis Gil.

LAFC

Dejan Jekovic, Charlie Lyon, Calum Mallace, Quillan Roberts.

LA Galaxy

Ashley Cole, Ariel Lassiter, Brian Sylvestre.

Minnesota United

Johan Venegas, Matt Lampson.

Montreal Impact

Louis Beland-Goyette, Kyle Fisher, Michael Salazar.

New England Revolution

Femi Hollinger-Janzen.

NYCFC

David Villa, Andre Rawls, Tommy McNamara.

New York Red Bulls

Carlos Rivas.

Orlando City

Jose Villarreal, Donny Toia, Richie Laryea, Earl Edwards Jr, Joe Bendik.

Philadelphia Union

John McCarthy, Josh Yaro, Richie Marquez.

Portland Timbers

Steve Clark, Lawrence Olum.

Real Salt Lake

Luis Silva, Demar Phillips, Taylor Peay, Luke Mulholland, Stephen Sunday.

Seattle Sounders

Calle Brown.

Toronto FC

Clint Irwin, Tosaint Ricketts.

Vancouver Whitecaps