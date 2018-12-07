Josh Sargent scores in Bundesliga debut

After waiting months for his first competitive minutes for Werder Bremen, Josh Sargent finally made his Bundesliga debut, and he made a good case for more minutes.

The 18-year-old American forward scored just two minutes into his debut, on his first shot, heading home a loose ball in the 78th-minute of Werder Bremen’s 3-1 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Sargent’s headed goal from close range doubled Bremen’s lead and sparked a celebration as his teammates congratulated him on his first professional goal.

Martin Harnik got his foot on the end of a Davy Klaassen cross which was saved by the Dusseldorf goalkeeper. An unmarked Sargent raced in on goal to head home the loose ball from point-blank range for the easy, but still significant goal.

WELCOME TO THE BUNDESLIGA JOSH SARGENT! Only 2 minutes into his Bundesliga Debut he finds the back of the net with his very first touch 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0YYIbmog5Q — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 7, 2018

Sargent became the quickest player to score on their Werder Bremen debut as it took the 18-year-old just 82 seconds to leave his mark on the match.

Sargent joins a list of U.S. Men’s National Team players to score during this Bundesliga campaign. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Bobby Wood are among those to also score this season.

Werder Bremen’s victory moved them into 7th place in the Bundesliga.