Josh Sargent scores in Bundesliga debut

After waiting months for his first competitive minutes for Werder Bremen, Josh Sargent finally made his Bundesliga debut, and he made a good case for more minutes.
The 18-year-old American forward scored just two minutes into his debut, on his first shot, heading home a loose ball in the 78th-minute of Werder Bremen’s 3-1 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.
Sargent’s headed goal from close range doubled Bremen’s lead and sparked a celebration as his teammates congratulated him on his first professional goal.
Martin Harnik got his foot on the end of a Davy Klaassen cross which was saved by the Dusseldorf goalkeeper. An unmarked Sargent raced in on goal to head home the loose ball from point-blank range for the easy, but still significant goal.
Sargent became the quickest player to score on their Werder Bremen debut as it took the 18-year-old just 82 seconds to leave his mark on the match.
Sargent joins a list of U.S. Men’s National Team players to score during this Bundesliga campaign. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Bobby Wood are among those to also score this season.
Werder Bremen’s victory moved them into 7th place in the Bundesliga.
More young Americans are getting opportunities in the Bundesliga then in MLS now. Have to say Klinsmann was probably right by directing players away from MLS.
LikeLike
But put it in perspective, the Bundesliga is cherry picking our best….MLS cant compete with the money.
LikeLike
I love this kid! What is interesting to me is that Sargent doesn’t seem to have one killer attribute (shooting, speed, heading, etc). He just is always in the right spot. I think his first touch could be what sets him apart. Clearly he also sees and reacts to movement incredibly well, which is how he gets to the right spot so often. I’m not sure what his superpower is, but I’ll enjoy debating this while we are riding on the hype train! CHOO CHOO!!
LikeLike
This guy..
Probably the best individual US prospect skill in a fantastic situation with Bremen..
Vision, footwork, quickness and what appears to be fearlessness from the centerline on..
As it stands, there are many others in the pool with immense amounts of talent and what appears to be oppurtunity in high level situations..
Lets hope the adjustment period to top flight is smooth enough to see this player’s talent shine through..
Very good young striker
LikeLike
CONGRATULATIONS JOSH SARGENT…..hope this is a start to many better things to come!!!!!!
LikeLike