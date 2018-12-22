Josh Sargent scores second goal of Bundesliga season

Josh Sargent may have had to wait for his chance to shine with Werder Bremen but he’s taking it in full stride with another goal off the bench this weekend.
Sargent came off the bench and scored his second Bundesliga goal of the season despite Bremen’s 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig.
With his team down 2-1, Sargent got on the end of Yuya Osako’s pass and made no mistake beating Peter Gulacsi.
It was Sargent’s third consecutive appearance off the bench this season which may force Florian Kohfeldt to start the U.S. Men’s National Team forward following the winter break.
Their defeat on Saturday dropped Bremen into 10th place but will surely be a positive note for Sargent as he continues to fight for first-team minutes.
Bremen got better the moment he stepped on the field. Starting spot on the USMNT is his to lose. Jozy, Wood, and Wright and ? To play next to him.
LikeLike
Yuya Osako and Josh Sargent came in and change the game on a tilt for Werden Bremen……he contributed to the play before hand and, of course, ran on to the ball and scored⚽. He created space, pressured Leipzig and created options for his midfielders. Wow and ungrateful Fans were complaining about his last goal and said HE SHOULD HAVE LEFT THE BALL TO GO IN (but was selfish…WTH??? 😑 )…..now he buries a beauty ⚽.
–
Congrats 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸!!!!
LikeLike
Pulisic looks rusty from the lack of playing time in comparison to Sancho at the moment but what I have noticed last year and still this year is a lack of defense or a commitment on his part which is why Favre doesn’t rate him as highly as he does Sancho.
LikeLike
Sargent does nothing spectacular- just seems to have the goal-scrorer’s “it”. He is skilled, makes great runs- right place right time. Poised beyond his years- pretty clinical finisher. Wow… as rare as a Yeti… are we developing a legit American striker in a top league?
LikeLike
Pulisic needs to move away from Dortmund to get playing time. Lucien Farve doesn’t rate him. Pulisic’s body language, even when he’s on the field, lacks confidence.
LikeLike
Certainly Lucien and the club rate him, he just doesn’t rate him as much as he does Sancho who is an absolute buzz-saw right now. Even as a totally biases American… pretty hard to argue that selection. Truth: he gets a transfer to another top club- Liverpool, Chelsea etc- doesn’t get any easier/the competition will be as good or better. We in the US like to speak of him being world class- well, welcome to the top-flight son! This is nothing but good for Pulisic and his growth.
LikeLike
I have no doubt that Jadon Sancho performs much better right now. It’s most beneficial for Pulisic (and the US) to go somewhere that he’s playing day in day out. Chelsea and Liverpool are not the ideal place for him right now. There won’t any growth for Pulisic when he’s riding the bench without a single minute more than half the time during the past 2 months.
LikeLike
It’s almost certain that Pulisic is moving in January. No surprise that he’s behind Sancho, but he’s AT LEAST in the rotation with Guerreiro and Larsen and would potentially be getting some minutes in the middle as well if they were not set on moving him in January. It’s like they already see him as gone. No other logical reason for his lack of playing time recently.
LikeLike
Nice finish, Mckennie and Wright came off the bench for schalke also in their win. Wood with the start in their loss
LikeLike