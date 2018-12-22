Josh Sargent scores second goal of Bundesliga season

Josh Sargent may have had to wait for his chance to shine with Werder Bremen but he’s taking it in full stride with another goal off the bench this weekend.

Sargent came off the bench and scored his second Bundesliga goal of the season despite Bremen’s 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig.

With his team down 2-1, Sargent got on the end of Yuya Osako’s pass and made no mistake beating Peter Gulacsi.

THE AMERICAN HAS TIED IT! 🇺🇸💪 Josh Sargent's 2nd Bundesliga goal in 3 games brings Bremen level at Leipzig! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V9xm2OZylR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 22, 2018

It was Sargent’s third consecutive appearance off the bench this season which may force Florian Kohfeldt to start the U.S. Men’s National Team forward following the winter break.

Their defeat on Saturday dropped Bremen into 10th place but will surely be a positive note for Sargent as he continues to fight for first-team minutes.