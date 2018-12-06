Josh Sargent set for first Werder Bremen squad inclusion on Friday

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Josh Sargent is set to be included in Werder Bremen’s first team on Friday, as the team hosts Fortuna Dusseldorf in Bundesliga play.

Sargent is set to join a list of fellow USMNT players to appear in the Bundesliga this season joining Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Bobby Wood amongst others.

“He’ll definitely be in the squad. He’s earned it with his performances in training in recent weeks,” said Werden Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt.

The 18-year-old has featured in friendlies for the senior team in recent months including a match against 2. Bundesliga side DSC Arminia Bielefeld in which he scored the game-winning goal.

Courtesy of u/DerUser-X on Reddit. Josh Sargent’s goal for Werder Bremen’s first team. pic.twitter.com/5GmghtRgNW — USMNT Videos (@USMNTvideos) October 23, 2018

Sargent has spent a large portion of the season with Werder Bremen II, who compete in Germany’s fourth-tier. In 12 games, Sargent has scored seven goals to pair with his two assists.