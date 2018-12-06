SBISoccer.com

Josh Sargent set for first Werder Bremen squad inclusion on Friday

Josh Sargent set for first Werder Bremen squad inclusion on Friday

Americans Abroad

Josh Sargent set for first Werder Bremen squad inclusion on Friday

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Josh Sargent is set to be included in Werder Bremen’s first team on Friday, as the team hosts Fortuna Dusseldorf in Bundesliga play.

Sargent is set to join a list of fellow USMNT players to appear in the Bundesliga this season joining Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Bobby Wood amongst others.

“He’ll definitely be in the squad. He’s earned it with his performances in training in recent weeks,” said Werden Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt.

The 18-year-old has featured in friendlies for the senior team in recent months including a match against 2. Bundesliga side DSC Arminia Bielefeld in which he scored the game-winning goal.

Sargent has spent a large portion of the season with Werder Bremen II, who compete in Germany’s fourth-tier. In 12 games, Sargent has scored seven goals to pair with his two assists.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

23hr

Atlanta United’s record-breaking goal scorer added another piece of hardware to his trophy case on Wednesday afternoon. Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez, who broke the single-season scoring record in (…)

More SBI
Home