Lichaj leaves Hull City win with calf injury

U.S. Men’s National Team defender Eric Lichaj has been a consistent performer in the Hull City backline this season. However, the veteran defender could very well be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Lichaj got the start on Saturday for the Tigers but left at halftime due to a calf injury. The 30-year-old came into the match with 17 appearances this season but was unable to help in the second-half of Hull’s 3-2 road win over QPR.

Prior to the match, Lichaj passed a fitness test but it is undetermined how long the timetable is for his return.

“We’ll have to see,” Hull boss Nigel Adkins said. “We lost Eric with a calf injury and Reece [Burke] with a hamstring injury. It was bad enough for them to come off and with soft tissue issues like that there are all types of different grades you can talk about.”

“That’ll dictate the time but let’s assess them during the course of the week. With them coming off and knowing the characters that they are, they’ve obviously got to be a doubt for the weekend.”

Hull (5-10-5) are now 19th in England’s second tier on 20 points. They will have a full week now to prepare for a Dec. 8th showdown at Millwall.