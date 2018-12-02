Lichaj leaves Hull City win with undisclosed injury

U.S. Men’s National Team defender Eric Lichaj has been a consistent performer in the Hull City backline this season. However, the veteran defender could very well be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Lichaj got the start on Saturday for the Tigers but left at halftime due to an undisclosed injury.

The 30-year-old came into the match with 17 appearances this season but was unable to help in the second-half of Hull’s 3-2 road win over QPR.

Prior to the match, Lichaj passed a fitness test but it is undetermined what the timetable is for his return.

Hull (5-10-5) are now 19th in England’s second tier on 20 points. They are back in action on Dec. 8th at Millwall.