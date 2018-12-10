List of players eligible for the MLS Expansion Draft released

FC Cincinnati will have a plethora of players to select in Tuesday afternoon’s Expansion Draft.

Among players available are LA Galaxy midfielder Perry Kitchen, Los Angeles FC defender Steven Beitashour, and Orlando City midfielder Sacha Kljestan.

Atlanta United defender Michael Parkhurst and LAFC midfielder Benny Feilhaber are other notable names on the list. The two of them, however, are free agents and wouldn’t necessarily go to Cincinnati should they be selected.

FC Cincinnati will be able to select up to five players in the draft, but they cannot select more than one player from the same team. The Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City, and Toronto FC will not lose a player since they each lost someone to Los Angeles FC in last year’s expansion draft.

The Portland Timbers also have nothing to worry about. They reportedly have a deal in place with FC Cincinnati to prevent any of their players from being taken. This is likely a clause in the trade that sent forward Fanendo Adi to Cincinnati over the summer.

As was the case last year, Homegrown players and Generation Adidas graduates were automatically protected. Designated players were not, however. Also, players with no-trade clauses had to be included on a team’s protected list.

The Expansion Draft is Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. Here is the full list of eligible players:

Atlanta United

Mikey Ambrose, Jon Gallagher, Jose Hernandez, Mitch Hildebrandt, Alec Kann, Kevin Kratz, Jeff Larentowicz, Chris McCann, Michael Parkhurst (Free Agent), Oliver Shannon, Brandon Vazquez, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Romario Williams, Sal Zizzo (Free Agent)

Chicago Fire

Jonathan Campbell, Stefan Cleveland, Elliot Collier, Jorge Corrales, Christian Dean, Nicolas Del Grecco, Alan Gordon (Free Agent), Nicolas Hasler, Daniel Johnson, Patrick McLain, Yura Movsisyan, Richard Sanchez, Luis Solignac, Brandon Vincent

Colorado Rapids

Giles Barnes, Johan Blomberg, Yannick Boli, Caleb Calvert, Edgar Castillo, Kip Colvey, Mike Da Fonte, Andrew Dykstra (Free Agent), Shkelzen Gashi, Sam Hamilton, Enzo Martinez, Axel Sjoberg, Danny Wilson

D.C. United

Vytas, Frederic Brillant, Nick DeLeon, Kevin Ellis, Jared Jeffrey, Dane Kelly, Taylor Kemp, Darren Mattocks, Bruno Miranda, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Kofi Opare, David Ousted, Zoltan Stieber, Travis Worra

FC Dallas

Abel Aguilar, Aníbal Chala, Cristian Colman, Maynor Figueroa, Moises Hernandez, Roland Lamah, Marquinhos Pedroso, Adonijah Reid, Reto Ziegler, Kyle Zobeck

Houston Dynamo

Eric Alexander, Arturo Alvarez (Free Agent), DaMarcus Beasley (Free Agent), Eric Bird, Leonardo (Free Agent), Conor Donovan, Boniek García, Kevin Garcia, Luis Gil, Adolfo Machado, Michael Nelson, Dylan Remick, Chris Seitz, Philippe Senderos, Mac Steeves, Jared Watts, Andrew Wenger

Los Angeles FC

Steven Beitashour, Tristan Blackmon, Nico Czornomaz, Danilo da Silva, Benny Feilhaber (Free Agent), Jordan Harvey (Free Agent), Dejan Jakovic, Luis Lopez, Charlie Lyon, Calum Mallace, James Murphy, Josh Perez, Quillan Roberts, Steeve Saint-Duc, Marco Ureña

LA Galaxy

Servando Carrasco, Michael Ciani, Ashley Cole, Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Baggio Husidic (Free Agent), Perry Kitchen, Ariel Lassiter, João Pedro, Chris Pontius, Jorgen Skjelvik, Brian Sylvestre, Justin Vom Steeg, Sheanon Williams (Free Agent)

Minnesota United FC

Fernando Bob, Marc Burch (Free Agent), Sam Cronin, Luiz Fernando Maximiniano, Alexi Gomez, Ibson, Alex Kapp, Matt Lampson, Carter Manley, Eric Miller, Wyatt Omsberg, Bertrand Owundi, Frantz Pangop, Jerome Thiesson, Johan Venegas, Collen Warner (Free Agent)

Montreal Impact

Quincy Amarikwa (Free Agent), Micheal Azira, Rudy Camacho, Zakaria Diallo, Clement Diop, Chris Duvall, Rod Fanni, Kyle Fisher, Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Matteo Mancosu, Michael Petrasso, Bacary Sagna, Michael Salazar

New England Revolution

Jalil Anibaba, Cody Cropper, Claude Dielna, Guillermo Hauche, Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Brad Knighton, Cristhian Machado, Nicolas Samayoa, Mark Segbers, Gabriel Somi, Chris Tierney (Free Agent), Brian Wright, Wilfried Zahibo

New York City FC

Saad Abdul-Salaam, Eloi Amagat, Kwame Awuah, Daniel Bedoya, Jo Inge Berget, Jeff Caldwell, Yangel Herrera, Cedric Hountondji, Sebastien Ibeagha, Thomas McNamara, Ebenezer Ofori, Andre Rawls, Brad Stuver, David Villa, Rodney Wallace (Free Agent)

New York Red Bulls

Anatole Abang, Vincent Bezecourt, Aurelien Collin (Free Agent), Kyle Duncan, Fidel Escobar, Andreas Ivan, Ethan Kutler, Connor Lade, Hassan Ndam, Tommy Redding, Carlos Rivas, Marc Rzatkowski, Florian Valot, Brian White

Orlando City SC

RJ Allen, Joe Bendik, Pierre Da Silva, Earl Edwards Jr., Cristian Higuita, Will Johnson, Sacha Kljestan, Richie Laryea, Stefano Pinho, Dillon Powers, Tony Rocha, Lamine Sané, Chris Schuler (Free Agent), Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter, Donny Toia

Philadelphia Union

Warren Creavalle, Borek Dockal, Marcus Epps, Fabinho, Richard Marquez, John McCarthy, Jake McGuire, Haris Medunjanin, Kacper Przybyłko, Jay Simpson, Josh Yaro

Portland Timbers

Victor Arboleda, Samuel Armenteros, Dairon Asprilla, Jack Barmby, Julio Cascante, Steve Clark, Tomas Conechny, Andres Flores, Jake Gleeson (Free Agent), Modou Jadama, Kendall McIntosh, Roy Miller (Free Agent), Lawrence Olum, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin

Real Salt Lake

Jordan Allen, Shawn Barry, Tony Beltran (Free Agent), Nick Besler, Adam Henley, David Horst (Free Agent), Alex Horwath, Jacob Leeker, Ricky López-Espin, Luke Mulholland, Sunday Stephen, Taylor Peay, Demar Phillips, Andrew Putna, Luis Silva, Connor Sparrow

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Jose Aja, Myer Bevan, Marcel de Jong, Roberto Dominguez, Marvin Emnes, Sean Franklin (Free Agent), Aly Ghazal, Efrain Juarez, Kei Kamara, Stefan Marinovic, Aaron Maund, Jordon Mutch, Brian Rowe, Brek Shea (Free Agent)