List of players eligible for the MLS Expansion Draft released

FC Cincinnati will have a plethora of players to select in Tuesday afternoon’s Expansion Draft.
Among players available are LA Galaxy midfielder Perry Kitchen, Los Angeles FC defender Steven Beitashour, and Orlando City midfielder Sacha Kljestan.
Atlanta United defender Michael Parkhurst and LAFC midfielder Benny Feilhaber are other notable names on the list. The two of them, however, are free agents and wouldn’t necessarily go to Cincinnati should they be selected.
FC Cincinnati will be able to select up to five players in the draft, but they cannot select more than one player from the same team. The Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City, and Toronto FC will not lose a player since they each lost someone to Los Angeles FC in last year’s expansion draft.
The Portland Timbers also have nothing to worry about. They reportedly have a deal in place with FC Cincinnati to prevent any of their players from being taken. This is likely a clause in the trade that sent forward Fanendo Adi to Cincinnati over the summer.
As was the case last year, Homegrown players and Generation Adidas graduates were automatically protected. Designated players were not, however. Also, players with no-trade clauses had to be included on a team’s protected list.
The Expansion Draft is Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. Here is the full list of eligible players:
Atlanta United
Mikey Ambrose, Jon Gallagher, Jose Hernandez, Mitch Hildebrandt, Alec Kann, Kevin Kratz, Jeff Larentowicz, Chris McCann, Michael Parkhurst (Free Agent), Oliver Shannon, Brandon Vazquez, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Romario Williams, Sal Zizzo (Free Agent)
Chicago Fire
Jonathan Campbell, Stefan Cleveland, Elliot Collier, Jorge Corrales, Christian Dean, Nicolas Del Grecco, Alan Gordon (Free Agent), Nicolas Hasler, Daniel Johnson, Patrick McLain, Yura Movsisyan, Richard Sanchez, Luis Solignac, Brandon Vincent
Colorado Rapids
Giles Barnes, Johan Blomberg, Yannick Boli, Caleb Calvert, Edgar Castillo, Kip Colvey, Mike Da Fonte, Andrew Dykstra (Free Agent), Shkelzen Gashi, Sam Hamilton, Enzo Martinez, Axel Sjoberg, Danny Wilson
D.C. United
Vytas, Frederic Brillant, Nick DeLeon, Kevin Ellis, Jared Jeffrey, Dane Kelly, Taylor Kemp, Darren Mattocks, Bruno Miranda, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Kofi Opare, David Ousted, Zoltan Stieber, Travis Worra
FC Dallas
Abel Aguilar, Aníbal Chala, Cristian Colman, Maynor Figueroa, Moises Hernandez, Roland Lamah, Marquinhos Pedroso, Adonijah Reid, Reto Ziegler, Kyle Zobeck
Houston Dynamo
Eric Alexander, Arturo Alvarez (Free Agent), DaMarcus Beasley (Free Agent), Eric Bird, Leonardo (Free Agent), Conor Donovan, Boniek García, Kevin Garcia, Luis Gil, Adolfo Machado, Michael Nelson, Dylan Remick, Chris Seitz, Philippe Senderos, Mac Steeves, Jared Watts, Andrew Wenger
Los Angeles FC
Steven Beitashour, Tristan Blackmon, Nico Czornomaz, Danilo da Silva, Benny Feilhaber (Free Agent), Jordan Harvey (Free Agent), Dejan Jakovic, Luis Lopez, Charlie Lyon, Calum Mallace, James Murphy, Josh Perez, Quillan Roberts, Steeve Saint-Duc, Marco Ureña
LA Galaxy
Servando Carrasco, Michael Ciani, Ashley Cole, Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Baggio Husidic (Free Agent), Perry Kitchen, Ariel Lassiter, João Pedro, Chris Pontius, Jorgen Skjelvik, Brian Sylvestre, Justin Vom Steeg, Sheanon Williams (Free Agent)
Minnesota United FC
Fernando Bob, Marc Burch (Free Agent), Sam Cronin, Luiz Fernando Maximiniano, Alexi Gomez, Ibson, Alex Kapp, Matt Lampson, Carter Manley, Eric Miller, Wyatt Omsberg, Bertrand Owundi, Frantz Pangop, Jerome Thiesson, Johan Venegas, Collen Warner (Free Agent)
Montreal Impact
Quincy Amarikwa (Free Agent), Micheal Azira, Rudy Camacho, Zakaria Diallo, Clement Diop, Chris Duvall, Rod Fanni, Kyle Fisher, Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Matteo Mancosu, Michael Petrasso, Bacary Sagna, Michael Salazar
New England Revolution
Jalil Anibaba, Cody Cropper, Claude Dielna, Guillermo Hauche, Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Brad Knighton, Cristhian Machado, Nicolas Samayoa, Mark Segbers, Gabriel Somi, Chris Tierney (Free Agent), Brian Wright, Wilfried Zahibo
New York City FC
Saad Abdul-Salaam, Eloi Amagat, Kwame Awuah, Daniel Bedoya, Jo Inge Berget, Jeff Caldwell, Yangel Herrera, Cedric Hountondji, Sebastien Ibeagha, Thomas McNamara, Ebenezer Ofori, Andre Rawls, Brad Stuver, David Villa, Rodney Wallace (Free Agent)
New York Red Bulls
Anatole Abang, Vincent Bezecourt, Aurelien Collin (Free Agent), Kyle Duncan, Fidel Escobar, Andreas Ivan, Ethan Kutler, Connor Lade, Hassan Ndam, Tommy Redding, Carlos Rivas, Marc Rzatkowski, Florian Valot, Brian White
Orlando City SC
RJ Allen, Joe Bendik, Pierre Da Silva, Earl Edwards Jr., Cristian Higuita, Will Johnson, Sacha Kljestan, Richie Laryea, Stefano Pinho, Dillon Powers, Tony Rocha, Lamine Sané, Chris Schuler (Free Agent), Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter, Donny Toia
Philadelphia Union
Warren Creavalle, Borek Dockal, Marcus Epps, Fabinho, Richard Marquez, John McCarthy, Jake McGuire, Haris Medunjanin, Kacper Przybyłko, Jay Simpson, Josh Yaro
Portland Timbers
Victor Arboleda, Samuel Armenteros, Dairon Asprilla, Jack Barmby, Julio Cascante, Steve Clark, Tomas Conechny, Andres Flores, Jake Gleeson (Free Agent), Modou Jadama, Kendall McIntosh, Roy Miller (Free Agent), Lawrence Olum, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin
Real Salt Lake
Jordan Allen, Shawn Barry, Tony Beltran (Free Agent), Nick Besler, Adam Henley, David Horst (Free Agent), Alex Horwath, Jacob Leeker, Ricky López-Espin, Luke Mulholland, Sunday Stephen, Taylor Peay, Demar Phillips, Andrew Putna, Luis Silva, Connor Sparrow
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Jose Aja, Myer Bevan, Marcel de Jong, Roberto Dominguez, Marvin Emnes, Sean Franklin (Free Agent), Aly Ghazal, Efrain Juarez, Kei Kamara, Stefan Marinovic, Aaron Maund, Jordon Mutch, Brian Rowe, Brek Shea (Free Agent)
Josh Perez goes from “better prospect than Pulisic” to playing against Inter to Serie C to LAFC to expansion list. This guy is falling faster than Andrew Carleton.
LikeLike
A fair amount of interesting names here. Cincy shouldn’t have any trouble finding 5 decent players good enough to start.
LikeLike