Liverpool-Bayern, Man United-PSG headline UCL Round of 16 draw

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is set.

Monday morning’s draw saw a pair of mouthwatering ties chosen as EPL heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United got the toughest draws out of the remaining clubs.

The Reds will face defending Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich, while Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet for the first time in European action.

Defending champs Real Madrid will entertain an in-form Ajax while Barcelona and Manchester City got the easier draws as they face Lyon and Schalke respectively.

U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund will take on a familiar opponent in Tottenham Hotspur.

The Round of 16 first legs will take place on Feb. 12th/13th and 19th/20th while the second legs will occur on March 5th/6th and 12th/13th.

Here’s all of the Champions League Round of 16 matches:

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City vs. Schalke

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund

Roma vs. FC Porto

Lyon vs. Barcelona

Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich

Ajax vs. Real Madrid