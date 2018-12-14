Liverpool-Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Manchester United and Liverpool are set for their first meeting of the season at Anfield on Sunday. Earlier that day, Arsenal will pay Southampton a visit while Brighton & Hove Albion host Chelsea. Other games in England this weekend include Manchester City’s meeting with Everton and Tottenham’s match with Burnley.
Real Madrid takes on Rayo Vallecano after a shaky midweek performance in the UEFA Champions League. Atletico Madrid will take on Real Valladolid with the latter hosting while Barcelona is also on the road as they face Levante on Sunday.
PSG return to action taking on Dijon in France while Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus in Italy against Torino. Elsewhere on the continent, Bayern Munich takes on Hannover 96 in Germany. Borussia Dortmund hopes to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over Werder Bremen.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
LA LIGA
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta de Vigo vs Leganés
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Nürnberg vs Wolfsburg
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs Arminia Bielefeld
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Hamburger SV
TURKISH SUPER LIG
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Göztepe vs Bursaspor
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting Charleroi vs Gent
SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP
2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Livingston vs Hearts
Saturday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs Everton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs Cardiff City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Fulham vs West Ham United
LA LIGA
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs Real Sociedad
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs Valencia
ITALIAN SERIE A
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Internazionale vs Udinese
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Juventus
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hoffenheim vs Borussia M’gladbach
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Hertha BSC
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs Schalke 04
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Hannover 96 vs Bayern München
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Freiburg
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen
LIGUE 1
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Strasbourg
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Norwich City
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Bochum
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Greuther Fürth
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs Dynamo Dresden
EREDIVISIE
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs PSV
TURKISH SUPER LIG
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Galatasaray
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Kortrijk vs Club Brugge
Sunday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
8:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Arsenal
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs Manchester United
LA LIGA
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs Girona
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Espanyol vs Real Betis
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Villarreal
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Levante vs Barcelona
ITALIAN SERIE A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – SPAL vs Chievo
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Empoli
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Sassuolo
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Parma
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Napoli
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Genoa
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05
12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen
LIGUE 1
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Lille
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs Saint-Étienne
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Heidenheim
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Jahn Regensburg
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Darmstadt 98
EREDIVISIE
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs De Graafschap
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard
LIGA MX
7:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs América
TURKISH SUPER LIG
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Beşiktaş vs Trabzonspor
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs KV Oostende
SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP
7:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Hibernian vs Celtic
Comments