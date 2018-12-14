Liverpool-Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Manchester United and Liverpool are set for their first meeting of the season at Anfield on Sunday. Earlier that day, Arsenal will pay Southampton a visit while Brighton & Hove Albion host Chelsea. Other games in England this weekend include Manchester City’s meeting with Everton and Tottenham’s match with Burnley.

Real Madrid takes on Rayo Vallecano after a shaky midweek performance in the UEFA Champions League. Atletico Madrid will take on Real Valladolid with the latter hosting while Barcelona is also on the road as they face Levante on Sunday.

PSG return to action taking on Dijon in France while Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus in Italy against Torino. Elsewhere on the continent, Bayern Munich takes on Hannover 96 in Germany. Borussia Dortmund hopes to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over Werder Bremen.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta de Vigo vs Leganés

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Nürnberg vs Wolfsburg

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs Arminia Bielefeld

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Hamburger SV

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Göztepe vs Bursaspor

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting Charleroi vs Gent

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Livingston vs Hearts

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs Everton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Fulham vs West Ham United

LA LIGA

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs Real Sociedad

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs Valencia

ITALIAN SERIE A

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Internazionale vs Udinese

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Juventus

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hoffenheim vs Borussia M’gladbach

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Hannover 96 vs Bayern München

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Freiburg

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen

LIGUE 1

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Strasbourg

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Norwich City

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Bochum

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Greuther Fürth

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs Dynamo Dresden

EREDIVISIE

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs PSV

TURKISH SUPER LIG

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Galatasaray

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Kortrijk vs Club Brugge

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

8:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Arsenal

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs Manchester United

LA LIGA

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs Girona

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Espanyol vs Real Betis

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Villarreal

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Levante vs Barcelona

ITALIAN SERIE A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – SPAL vs Chievo

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Empoli

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Sassuolo

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Parma

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Napoli

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Genoa

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen

LIGUE 1

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs Monaco

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Lille

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs Saint-Étienne

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Heidenheim

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Jahn Regensburg

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Darmstadt 98

EREDIVISIE

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs De Graafschap

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard

LIGA MX

7:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs América

TURKISH SUPER LIG

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Beşiktaş vs Trabzonspor

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs KV Oostende

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

7:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Hibernian vs Celtic