Manchester City-Liverpool headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

England takes priority this weekend as it’s one of the few countries in action during this winter period. Premier League action is scattered throughout the week with Liverpool’s visit to Manchester City the highlight of the matches.

Manchester United hope to make it four wins out of four under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The Red Devils will be visiting St James’ Park for a meeting with Newcastle United. Chelsea joins Manchester United in Wednesday’s action as the London-based club hosts Southampton.

Arsenal will be hosting Fulham on Tuesday. Arsenal is coming off the back of a 5-1 defeat to Liverpool this past weekend. Fellow North London club Tottenham Hotspur are in action as they visit Cardiff City.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:

Monday

A-LEAGUE

3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory

Tuesday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs Fulham

12:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Cardiff City vs Tottenham Hotspur

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs Middlesbrough

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

australian A-LEAGUE

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City

Wednesday

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs Watford

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs Southampton

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs Burnley

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs Manchester United

australian A-LEAGUE

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

Thursday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs Liverpool

LA LIGA

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs Real Madrid