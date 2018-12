Manchester United-Arsenal headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

This Week’s Soccer on TV features many cup competitions throughout Europe. Real Madrid will host Melilla in the Copa del Rey while Barcelona will also play host in the competition as they welcome Cultural Leonesa. Coppa Italia also returns this week with Torino hosting Südtirol on Thursday.

League play is still available to watch this week with Premier League action having plenty of good matches. Amongst those is Manchester United’s match at Old Trafford against Arsenal. In addition, Manchester City travel to Watford, Tottenham host Southampton, and Liverpool visit Burnley.

Italy’s Serie A sees Napoli travel to Atalanta on Monday while La Liga action returns with Levante hosting Athletic Club. Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen will travel for a meeting with Nürnberg in the Bundesliga on Monday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams throughout the week:

Monday

LA LIGA

3 P.M. – beIN Sports en Español – Levante vs Athletic Club

ITALIAN SERIE A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs. Napoli

BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Nürnberg vs Bayer Leverkusen

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Brentford

ENGLISH FA CUP

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Guiseley vs Fleetwood Town

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahçe vs Kasımpaşa

Tuesday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Cardiff City

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Watford vs Manchester City

LIGUE 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Amiens SC vs Monaco

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs Angers SCO

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs Lille

COPA DEL REY

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Valencia vs Ebro

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Getafe vs Córdoba

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rayo Vallecano vs Leganés

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Cádiz

COPPA ITALIA

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Benevento vs Cittadella

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Crotone

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs SPAL

Wednesday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Liverpool

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Fulham vs Leicester City

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs Newcastle United

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs Arsenal

3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

LIGUE 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Saint-Étienne

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs Nîmes

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs Guingamp

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs Rennes

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs Olympique Marseille

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Toulouse

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs PSG

COPPA DEL REY

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs Sant Andreu

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs Deportivo Alavés

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs Celta de Vigo

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Villarreal vs Almería

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Cultural Leonesa

COPPA ITALIA

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Novara vs Pisa

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Catania

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs Cagliari

Thursday

COPA DEL REY

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Melilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Athletic Club

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs Sporting Gijón

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs Racing Santander

COPPA ITALIA

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Virtus Entella

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Südtirol

EREDIVISIE

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs VVV