MLS announces 2019 home openers

Major League Soccer announced the home openers for each of its 24 teams on Thursday, with 10 of them occurring on the first Saturday of March, when the 2019 season will kick off.

Philadelphia and Toronto FC open the 2019 campaign with an afternoon contest at Talen Energy Stadium, while D.C. United and LAFC host the first Sunday matches of the new season on March 3.

Chicago, New England, Real Salt Lake, New York City FC, Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United open their respective home slates in Week 2.

Expansion side FC Cincinnati has its first home game at Nippert Stadium on March 17 against the Portland Timbers, while Minnesota United has to wait until April 13 for the opening of Allianz Field.

Due to ongoing renovations at Providence Park, the Portland Timbers are the latest team to open up at home on June 1.

2019 MLS Home Openers

Saturday, March 2

Toronto FC at Philadelphia Union (1 p.m. ET)

New York City FC at Orlando City (2:30 p.m. ET)

New York Red Bulls at Columbus Crew (4:30 p.m. ET)

New England Revolution at FC Dallas (4:30 p.m. ET)

Real Salt Lake at Houston Dynamo (6 p.m. ET)

Portland Timbers at Colorado Rapids (6 p,m. ET)

Minnesota United at Vancouver Whitecaps (6 p.m. ET)

Chicago Fire at LA Galaxy (8 p.m. ET)

FC Cincinnati at Seattle Sounders (10 p.m. ET)

Montreal Impact at San Jose Earthquakes (10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 3

Atlanta United at D.C. United (6 p.m. ET)

Sporting Kansas City at LAFC (8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 9

Orlando City at Chicago Fire (1 p.m. ET)

Columbus Crew at New England Revolution (2 p.m, ET)

Vancouver Whitecaps at Real Salt Lake (6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 10

D.C. United at New York City FC (3 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Union at Sporting Kansas City (3 p.m. ET)

FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United (5 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 16

San Jose Earthquakes at New York Red Bulls (TBD)

Sunday, March 17

New England Revolution at Toronto FC (1:30 p.m. ET)

Portland Timbers at FC Cincinnati (5 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 13

Columbus Crew at Montreal Impact (1 p.m. ET)

NYCFC at Minnesota United (5 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 1

LAFC at Portland Timbers (10:30 p.m. ET)