MLS Ticker: Impact signs Novillo, Union set to bolster attack, and more

The Montreal Impact have been looking for other options of scoring outside of star midfielder Ignacio Piatti. Remi Garde bolstered his side’s attack with the signing of former Lyon product Harry Novillo on Wednesday.

Novillo, 26, recently played with Johor Darul Ta’Zim of the Malaysian First Division earlier this year. He signed a two-year deal with the club, with an option year also included.

“I’m happy that Harry Novillo accepted to join the Impact’s project,” said Garde. “He’s an attacking player with good technique, which allows him to play in different positions offensively. He will be a welcome addition for the team in helping it reach its objectives.”

Novillo’s most impressive stint came with Melbourne City of the Australian A-League where he tallied 13 goals in 31 appearances during 2015-16. He has also spent time with Clermont, Lyon, Le Havre, Gazalec Ajaccio, and Baniyas.

“I’m very happy to join the Impact and I’m excited to face this MLS challenge,” said Harry Novillo. “I’m impatient to begin playing again. I want to help my coach and my teammates win, because my goal is to win titles here. I’m eager to give our supporters positive emotions.”

Report: Union set to sign Brazilian forward Sergio Santos

Hoping to build on an impressive 2018 campaign, the Philadelphia Union look set to add another forward to the mix.

Jim Curtin’s side are set to sign Brazilian forward Sergio Santos from Chilean outfit Audax Italiano, after the 24-year-old’s strong season.

Santos led the team with nine goals this past season, and has tallied 19 goals through 42 appearances with the club in total.

In an interview with Chilean radio station ADN, Santos established that he was planning on leaving Audax and that he was leaning towards the Union over Liga MX side Necaxa due to the fact Union representatives came to visit him in person.

The Union still have Cory Burke to lead the line but released Jay Simpson, which adds depth up front.

Report: Orlando City to hire FC Dallas VP Luiz Muzzi

Orlando City is coming off a dismal 2018 and the firing of general manager Niki Budalic began what is to be a busy offseason for the Lions.

The Lions now look set to hire FC Dallas VP Luiz Muzzi to run the club’s soccer operations, ESPN reported. Muzzi has been with Dallas since 2012 and has held numerous positions for the club.

Like Orlando City, FC Dallas could also be in for a busy offseason following the departure of head coach Oscar Pareja to Club Tijuana.

Prior to joining Dallas, Muzzi was Director of Soccer for marketing agency, Traffic Sports from 2003-2012. He also served as GM for the Fort Lauderdale Strikers when the club was in both the NASL and USL.

Report: Sporting KC forward Khiry Shelton is leaning towards Europe

Sporting Kansas City racked up the goals in 2018 despite seeing their season end in the Western Conference Finals last week. Peter Vermes’ side could very well be losing a key piece to their attack as their offseason plans have begun.

According to the Kansas City Star, forward Khiry Shelton looks unlikely to return to the club in 2019. The 25-year-old made 20 appearances this past season, scoring two goals and adding five assists. However, his dream of playing in Europe looks to be next on the list.

“He’s had a dream of always playing in Europe,” Vermes said. “From everything I understand, and I’ll let him speak more on it, he has an opportunity, and that’s what he’s going to pursue in the short term.”

Unable to hold down a starting spot with NYCFC, Shelton moved to SKC but split time with Diego Rubio this season.