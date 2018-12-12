MLS Ticker: Ulloa headed to Cincy, Te Kloese named Galaxy GM, and more

Major League Soccer’s newest club continued to build their roster on Wednesday ahead of the 2019 MLS season. FC Cincinnati acquired FC Dallas homegrown Victor Ulloa, adding another talent to their ever-growing squad.

FC Cincinnati sent $150,000 in General Allocation Money to FC Dallas in exchange Ulloa. The Texas-based club could receive up to $100,000 on top of the original sum based on Ulloa’s performances in Cincinnati.

“Victor brings significant MLS experience to our group,” FC Cincinnati head coach Alan Koch said in a statement. “We believe he can help stabilize our midfield and is another important piece of the puzzle as we continue to solidify our roster ahead of next season.”

Since signing his homegrown contract with Dallas in 2011, the 26-year-old has featured in 144 games and started 114 of those. The midfielder scored five goals and paired that with six assists.

Ulloa will find a familiar face in Roland Lamah, who FCC picked in the Expansion Draft on Tuesday. His new teammates will also include Greg Garza, Kendall Waston, and Darren Mattocks who were all acquired on Tuesday.

FC Cincinnati confirms continued interest in Fabian Johnson

FC Cincinnati is looking to add U.S. Men’s National Team player Fabian Johnson. The Borussia Monchengladbach man has been linked with the expansion side since the summer, and Cincinnati has not given up on their efforts.

“We definitely have interest in Fabian,” Head Coach Alan Koch told Sports Illustrated. “We had interest, we continue to have interest. I think a lot of teams would be very wise to take that approach. We’re definitely exploring all sorts of different things.”

Johnson has made 57 appearances for the USMNT since his debut in 2011 scoring two goals. The 31-year-old has also added 77 appearances for his Bundesliga club since joining in 2014 including eight this season.

Orlando City send Tony Rocha to NYCFC

New York City FC made their first new signing of the winter break adding midfielder Tony Rocha. The 25-year-old joins from fellow 2015 MLS expansion club Orlando City.

New York City sent a fourth-round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for the Texas native.

“Tony is a player we’ve had our eye on for quite a while. He’s a really talented player who has had success in the USL and earned his opportunity in MLS,” said NYCFC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “At only 25 years of age, he’s just now entering the prime of his career and we’re really excited to have him here in New York City.”

Rocha featured in 23 matches for Orlando since joining the club in 2016 and grabbed four assists during that period. Rocha also has spent time on loan with Orlando City B, and Saint Louis FC in the USL while at OCSC.

LA Galaxy announce Dennis te Kloese as General Manager

The Galaxy announced on Tuesday that Dennis te Kloese would be taking over as General Manager of the club.

The Netherlands native spent just over a year as director of Mexico’s National Teams prior to joining the MLS side. His most recent job saw him oversee all senior and youth national teams in regards to administrative aspects.

“Dennis has in-depth experience and proven success on an MLS level, a youth level, and an international level,” Galaxy president Chris Klein said. “We are confident in his abilities to improve our club’s soccer operations in all facets. We welcome his leadership and are excited to have him begin as general manager. We will provide him with comprehensive resources to be successful.”

Orlando City acquire Joao Moutinho, deal El-Munir and Tarek

Orlando City made a pair of transactions on Tuesday, while also acquiring the 2018 MLS SuperDraft No. 1 overall pick in the process. The Lions traded Mohamed El-Munir for second-year man Joao Moutinho.

The former University of Akron player made 14 appearances in his rookie season with LAFC, starting in 10. Moutinho scored one goal in his stint with the 2018 expansion club, scoring in stoppage time during a July game against San Jose.

Orlando sent Amro Tarek to the New York Red Bulls in a separate trade on Tuesday. OCSC received a fourth-round pick in the upcoming MLS SuperDraft for the Egyptian international.

Tarek made 20 appearances for Orlando in 2018 starting all but one. The 26-year-old scored his lone MLS goal in a draw against the New England Revolution.