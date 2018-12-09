MLS Ticker: Urruti dealt to Impact, Herbers sent to Fire, and more

FC Dallas has already kicked off what is expected to be a busy offseason as they’ve sent one of their talented forwards to Canada.

Maxi Urruti has been dealt to the Montreal Impact in exchange for $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and a first-round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

The 27-year-old has been a regular for Dallas over the past three seasons, totaling 29 goals and 20 assists over his time with the club. He also helped Dallas to a Supporters Shield and a U.S. Open Cup in 2016.

“I am very satisfied with Maximiliano Urruti’s arrival to the team,” said Impact head coach Remi Garde in a statement. “His experience in the league, his winning mentality, and his qualities as a finisher will be considerably useful for our group.”

Urruti joins a talented offensive bunch with includes star playmaker Ignacio Piatti.

Orlando City adds Canadian international Tesho Akindele from Dallas

Orlando City failed to make much of an impact offensively in 2018 and the Lions did not wait long to add to their attack this offseason.

The Lions acquired forward Tesho Akindele from FC Dallas on Sunday, in exchange for $100,000 of Targeted Allocation Money in 2019 and $50,000 in General Allocation Money in 2020.

Akindele, 26, has scored 27 league goals since joining the league in 2014 as Dallas’ first-round SuperDraft selection. After scoring six goals or more in each of his first three seasons, Akindele has only scored six over the past two seasons combined.

He has earned 14 caps with the Canadian National Team, scoring two goals.

Philadelphia Union sends Fabian Herbers to Chicago for second round SuperDraft selection

The Chicago Fire have added a versatile winger to the mix on Sunday, acquiring Fabian Herbers from the Philadelphia Union.

Herbers, 25, was drafted sixth overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by Philadelphia, but has struggled to make an impact over the last few seasons. His contract option was previously declined by the Union, and he will now prepare for a new chapter with Chicago.

In 53 appearances with the Union, the former Creighton University product scored four goals. The Union will receive the 29th overall selection in the 2019 SuperDraft for Herbers’ services.

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Union, we’d like to thank Fabian for his service to the club and wish him well in Chicago,” said Ernst Tanner, Union Sporting Director. “We believe this trade is best for both Fabian as well as the Union at this time.”

Whitecaps, Rapids make deal which sees MacMath, Mezquida switch spots

The Colorado Rapids added a dangerous midfielder to the squad on Sunday, acquiring Nicolas Mezquida from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Mezquida and $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money will head to Colorado, in exchange for goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicolás Mezquida to Colorado,” said Rapids Executive Vice President and General Manager, Pádraig Smith. “He is a creative and dangerous playmaker who fits well into our playing philosophy of dominating ball possession and pressing high up the pitch.”

Mezquida joined MLS in 2014, and has scored 12 goals in 101 appearances with the Canadian club. He played an important role in the Whitecaps’ 2016 Concacaf Champions League run where they made it to the quarterfinals.

MacMath meanwhile, has made 31 appearances for the Rapids since joining from Philadelphia in 2015.

Vancouver Whitecaps add Victor “PC” Giro, Maxime Crepeau

The Whitecaps also added depth to their backline and goalkeeping crew on Sunday, adding Victor “PC” Giro from Orlando City and Maxime Crepeau from Montreal.

PC totaled over 850 minutes in two seasons with the Lions, after being acquired in January 2017. The former academy product of Corinthians in Brazil also saw time in the NASL before making the move to MLS.

In exchange, the Lions received a 2019 SuperDraft third round selection, now giving them three draft choices in January’s draft in Chicago.

Crepeau was added via trade, which saw Vancouver send $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and the Whitecaps natural third-round selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

The 24-year-old is coming off a strong season with USL outfit Ottawa Fury FC, where he was named USL Goalkeeper of the Year. He has also represented Canada at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels.

FC Cincinnati adds goalkeeper Spencer Richey from Vancouver

A familiar face will be joining FC Cincinnati ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign.

26-year-old Spencer Richey has joined the club on a permanent deal from the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for a 2020 MLS SuperDraft third-round pick.

After spending the 2018 season on loan with the USL side, Richey will now fight for a starting place with the club. He posted a 11-1-2 record in 14 regular season appearances in 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to Cincinnati,” Richey said. “I could see where this club was heading when I first arrived on loan. I knew there was a possibility of coming here not just for the short term, but also the long term. I’m excited with how things have played out and I think this will be best for my career.”

Richey will occupy a domestic roster spot on Cincinnati’s 2019 MLS roster.