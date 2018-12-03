Monday Ticker: Modric wins Ballon d’Or, Hughes sacked by Southampton, and more

Luka Modric had a dream 2018, winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid while helping Croatia to a runners-up finish at the World Cup.

The 33-year-old became the first player not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’Or since 2008, lifting the trophy on Monday. (REPORT)

Southampton boss Mark Hughes was sacked on Monday following a 5-12-10 record with the Saints. (REPORT)

Jurgen Klopp has been fined by the English FA for his excessive celebration after Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton. (REPORT)

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe has been named the winner of the inaugural Trophee Kopa, given to the best young player under 21-years-old. (REPORT)

England-Netherlands and Portugal-Switzerland have been named the two semi-finals for the UEFA Nations League, following Monday’s draw. (REPORT)

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City have been handed favorable draws for the third round of the English FA Cup. (REPORT)

Perjury charges against Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric have been dropped. (REPORT)

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil could miss this week’s clash against Manchester United due to back problems, Unai Emery stated. (REPORT)

Following the firing of Mark Hughes, Southampton are set to approach former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as their new head coach. (REPORT)

Swedish champions AIK to offer lifetime season tickets ahead of the team’s 2019 domestic campaign. (REPORT)

Weekend Rewind

Gregg Berhalter has officially been hired as the next head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team. (READ)

The U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team finished second at the 2018 Nike International Friendlies. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls have transferred USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams to German side, RB Leipzig. (READ)

Haji Wright and Ethan Horvath headlined this weekend’s Americans Abroad. (READ)

David Villa announced his move to Japan outfit Vissel Kobe. (READ)

Christian Pulisic missed this weekend’s Bundesliga match with a calf injury. (READ)

USMNT defender Eric Lichaj left Hull City’s road win at QPR with a calf injury. (READ)