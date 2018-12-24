Monday Ticker: Mkhitaryan out six weeks, Klopp reveals Salah news, and more

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has added another option to Unai Emery’s plans at Arsenal, but the midfielder will miss the start of the new year due to injury.

The 29-year-old Armenian has been ruled out for up to six weeks due to a fractured metatarsal. He has four goals and three assists in 20 matches across all competitions, but will miss the Gunners’ upcoming showdowns against Liverpool and Manchester City. (REPORT)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that Mohamed Salah had a slow start this season, due to recovering from his shoulder injury in last May’s Champions League Final. (REPORT)

Celtic have signed 15-year-old wonderkid Karamoko Dembele to his first professional contract. (REPORT)

Manchester City wingback Fabian Delph is confident that his team will bounce back due to a pair of defeats. (REPORT)

Manchester United and England leftback Luke Shaw feels that Jose Mourinho deserves respect for his achievements at the club. (REPORT)

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe received his League Cup winners medal, 10 years after Tottenham beat Chelsea. (REPORT)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez believes his side need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. (REPORT)

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti feels his squad are at the proper level to compete with Juventus in Serie A. (REPORT)

Weekend Rewind

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu, Josh Sargent, and John Brooks headlined this weekends Americans Abroad. (READ)

Juventus are reportedly in talks to acquire Aaron Ramsey this summer while former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel would consider a front office position with his old club. (READ)

Atlanta United named former Ajax and Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer as their new head coach. (READ)

Josh Sargent scored his second career Bundesliga goal on Saturday. (READ)

Michael Parkhurst was re-signed by Atlanta United while Shea Salinas underwent a successful foot surgery. (READ)

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter is looking to add a winger or central midfielder to the roster ahead of January’s camp. (READ)

Berhalter is also excited to provide chances to 12 uncapped players in January’s camp. (READ)