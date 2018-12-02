Pulisic misses Dortmund win due to calf injury

Borussia Dortmund continued their dominant start in Bundesliga play on Saturday but U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Christian Pulisic did not play a part.

Pulisic missed Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Freiburg due to a calf injury, which has added to the team’s injury list of late.

The 20-year-old joins Manuel Akanji and Dan-Axel Zagadou who are dealing with respective injuries as well.

“So far I can’t say anything [on Zagadou’s injury],” Favre said after the match. “I hope it’s nothing bad because that would be a massive problem for us. Akanji and Pulisic are also injured and right now I don’t know if they will be fit next week. It’ll be close.”

Pulisic played the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, being the lone star for the German club.

The USMNT star has one goal and two assists in eight league matches this campaign.

Dortmund have a full week to recover before a huge RivierDerby next weekend against Schalke.