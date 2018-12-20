SBISoccer.com

QOTD: Which USMNT newcomer are you most interested in seeing?

Gregg Berhalter’s first U.S. national team squad features a dozen uncapped players, some which came as a surprise, and others which seemed inevitable after outstanding seasons.

There were names that surely weren’t expected, like Djorje Mihailovic and Daniel Lovitz, and some others that seemed to be long overdue, like Russell Canouse and Christian Ramirez. Then you have others, like Nick Lima and Justen Glad, who are promising young talents that figured to get their chance eventually.

With the January camp fast approaching, SBI wants to know which of the 12 uncapped players being called in are you must excited to see play in the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica?

Cast your vote here, and let us know why you voted for your selection in the comments section below.

