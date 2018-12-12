Red Bulls re-sign Tim Parker to multiyear deal

After playing a huge role in his first season with the New York Red Bulls, centerback Tim Parker will be back with the club in 2019.

The Red Bulls re-signed Parker on Wednesday to a multiyear deal, using Targeted Allocation Money, the club announced.

Parker was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps in the beginning of last season, and went on to make 38 appearances in all competitions for the club. He helped the Red Bulls backline concede only 33 goals in 34 regular season matches, while also leading his team to a Supporters Shield. He also scored two goals and added two assists this season.

“Having known Tim for a long time, I’m thrilled for him to be a Red Bull for years to come,” said Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas. “I’m equally excited for our team and organization that we have solidified the middle of our defense. It’s clear that Tim changed our backline this season and was a big part of us being the best defensive team in the league.”

The 25-year-old also received a call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team this past Summer, winning his first caps in friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and France respectively.

“Growing up in New York, it was always a dream of mine to be able to play professionally in front of my family and friends,” Parker said. “I’m very thankful to the coaching staff, Denis and the club for allowing me to continue doing so. I will continue to work hard for the club so we can strive for more success and ultimately the MLS Cup. Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way, I’m looking forward to getting to work.”