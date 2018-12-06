Report: Bayern finalizing transfer for U.S. international Chris Richards

U.S. U-20 international Chris Richards has had to prove himself with Bayern Munich in order to earn a contract long-term with the club. After impressive stints with Bayern’s U-19 team, the 18-year-old is on the verge of a full move to the German giants.

FC Dallas and Bayern Munich are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a transfer which will keep Richards with Bayern, Goal reported. Sources also say that the transfer would be a $1.25 million deal, making Richards the latest American teenager to take his talents to Germany.

After joining Bayern on-loan from FC Dallas this past summer, Richards impressed in the International Champions Cup against Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Richards has earned a consistent spot with the U-19’s, and has also returned to the U.S. U-20’s, most recently lifting the Concacaf Championship over Mexico.

Richards will be the second player with MLS ties to join Bayern in 2018, with Vancouver Whitecaps winger Alphonso Davies recently joining.

He will be with familiar faces as current and former U-20 teammates; Sebastian Soto, Brady Scott, Chris Gloster, Alex Mendez, and Josh Sargent all have partaken with German clubs as well.