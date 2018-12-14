Report: Caleb Porter nearing deal to become Crew head coach

Former Portland Timbers coach Caleb Porter looked set to remain in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer. However, Porter looks to be nearing a deal to move out East after new negotiations.

Porter is reportedly in the final stages to become the next head coach of the Columbus Crew, the Athletic reported on Thursday. The contract between the two parties is expected to be completed in the next day or two, according to the report.

Porter had been in discussions with the Los Angeles Galaxy after being spotted courtside with Galaxy president Chris Klein and team owners on Monday night. However, those discussions never led to a completed deal which has seen the Crew make a final push to acquire Porter’s services.

The 43-year-old has prior experience in Ohio, leading the Akron Zips to a National Championship back in 2010. He also was the head coach of the U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team between 2011-12 before taking charge of the Timbers from 2013-17. Porter lifted an MLS Cup with the Timbers over the Crew in 2015,

Columbus is currently in a transitional change with former head coach Gregg Berhalter moving onto the USMNT. Porter had previously been linked with the Crew, as well as Columbus assistant Josh Wolff.