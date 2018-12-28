Report: Former USMNT midfielder Brek Shea to join Atlanta United

The defending MLS champions look ready to add an experienced left-sided player to the mix as they prepare for a busy 2019.
Atlanta United are set to sign former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Brek Shea, Goal.com reported on Thursday. The 28-year-old will reportedly sign as a free agent after the Vancouver Whitecaps failed to pick up his option.
Shea spent two seasons with the Canadian club since being acquired from Orlando City following the 2016 season. 2018 saw Shea record three goals and two assists in 28 appearances with Vancouver.
Shea’s versatility could make him a valuable asset for Atlanta United. He could help offset the departure of Greg Garza as an option at left back and left wingback, while also being able to play in attacking roles on the left flank.
After an unsuccessful stint with Stoke City in the English Premier League, Shea returned to MLS and is closing in on 200 career league appearances between his time with FC Dallas, Orlando City, and Vancouver.
The 6-foot-3 Shea also has won 34 caps for the USMNT and will see his season start quickly if he signs with Atlanta. The Five Stripes begin Concacaf Champions League play on Feb. 21st against Costa Rican Champions Herediano in the Round of 16.
Atlanta United FC II bound!
i don’t know who the idea was to hire this guy. Even at the minimum $ 67.5 he’ll be to expensive. Boca is making a big mistake.
at what point do you become a former international
LOL
What a major disappointment Shea has become. Like so many other US players, he unfortunately never lived up to the hype.
Like all other overhyped young Americans he had superior athleticism which got him a lot of attention, but never had the technical ability to live up to his potential.
Freddy Adu was somewhat technical but not an athlete or interested in industry, what’s your point
Nor, most importantly it seems, did he have the drive to improve- to really work hard at his game. Sometimes later in the game players wake up w/ regrets. Ex: Feilhaber never played a lick of defense until the last few years- had he started that at 20? Different story altogether eh?. Shea will never reach what he could have been had he worked early- but the talent is there for him to be a very solid MLS player still. The advantage of very deep pockets is this is really actually low risk for ATL.
yeah…….Why does that only happen the US?
………..(it doesn’t)
What position does Brek excel at? Abstracted talent is all well and good, and “two way” mediocre mush seem popular these days, but there is something to be said in terms of usefulness to a coach and longevity in terms of being good at a specialty. A jack of all trades master of none sounds nice in theory but then when you have to field a team it’s like where do I play the guy. And then you play him in different places and they are decent but you want someone who plays that specific slot well as opposed to a few spots but only ok. In the end coaches want players good at their positions and then the swiss army guy is bench material.
I mean, is he a forward? A wing? A wingback? Cameron has a version of this problem in terms of overall success (broke in as a wing sub, became a 10 or DM, went to CB, and then was tried RB, and never quite got consistent at any of them), but was better at and thus more useful at the individual positions.
