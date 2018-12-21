Report: Frank De Boer the favorite for Atlanta United head coaching position

Atlanta United saw a huge figure depart following their 2018 MLS Cup Finals victory, with head coach Tata Martino leaving for the Mexican National Team. However, the Five Stripes look set to name a replacement for Martino as they now prepare to defend their title.

Former Netherlands National Team player and Ajax manager Frank De Boer is indicated to be the favorite to take over, the Athletic reported on Friday. De Boer has been a top candidate before the MLS Cup took place and recently was in town to be interviewed for the job, according to the report.

De Boer was previously reported to turn down the managerial job at Belgian outfit Anderlecht, after being out of work since Sept. 2017. His latest stint came in the English Premier League with Crystal Palace, but he only lasted ten weeks at the helm before being sacked.

His most successful period was during a six-year period with Ajax, where he won four Eredivisie titles. He also served as an assistant with the Dutch National Team, and served one season as manager of Serie A’s Inter Milan.

De Boer is not the only candidate to be interested in the position as former Boca Juniors manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto has also been linked to the job. However, Atlanta team president Darren Eales stated back in November that he wanted the next manager to carry on Martino’s tactical approach of possession with high-pressing.

The Five Stripes will kick off life without Martino on Feb. 21st as they face Herediano in the Concacaf Champions League group stage.