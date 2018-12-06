Report: Steffen's transfer to Manchester City complete

Zack Steffen is officially moving across the pond.

According to Goal.com, The Columbus Crew and U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper has completed his move to Manchester City after completing his medical and signing his new contract.

City will pay a $7.5 million transfer fee for his services.

Steffen will likely not receive a U.K. work permit, so he’s probably heading out on loan once the deal becomes permanent in January. La Liga club Girona and French outfit Nice, coached by former New York City FC coach Patrick Vieira, are both potential destinations.

The deal is the most expensive ever for an MLS goalkeeper, more than doubling the $3 million Manchester United paid to the league for Tim Howard back in 2003.

Steffen joins former NYCFC winger Jack Harrison and former Sporting Kansas City defender Erik Palmer-Brown as former MLS players in the Manchester City system. Both are currently out on loan with Harrison at Leeds United and Palmer-Brown at NAC Breda in the Netherlands.

Steffen enjoyed a breakout season in 2018. He won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award and became a frontrunner to take over the permanent starting goalkeeper job for the USMNT. With his former Crew coach Gregg Berhalter now in charge, he has a good chance to secure that job as he competes with Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath for the position.