Reports: Gregg Berhalter hired as USMNT head coach

After a long wait, the U.S. Men’s National Team will finally have its new head coach.

Gregg Berhalter will be announced as the new USMNT coach on Sunday, according to multiple reports published on Saturday.

The 45-year-old had been linked to the position for several months, with the New York Times reporting that the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors approved Berhalter’s hiring via conference call on Saturday.

Berhalter coached the Columbus Crew for five seasons, leading the Crew to an MLS Cup Finals appearance in 2015, while posting a record of 74-69-50 during his five years in Ohio.

He then served as manager of Swedish first-division side Hammarby from 2011-13 before moving back to MLS with the Crew.

The former University of North Carolina defender played 358 appearances between seven teams in his professional career. Domestically, he’s played in England, Germany, the Netherland, and in MLS with the LA Galaxy.

After earning 44 caps with the USMNT, and was part of the 2002 and 2006 U.S. World Cup teams. Berhalter served as an assistant coach with the LA Galaxy in 2011.