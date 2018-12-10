River Plate's Martinez announces he's joining Atlanta United

Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez says he will be the next South American star to head to Atlanta United.

The River Plate winger announced he will join Atlanta United after his team won the Copa Libertadores Final in Madrid on Sunday. He scored the third goal in the 3-1 victory.

“I want to inform people that in January I will not continue,” Martinez told TyC Sports. “It’s been a very difficult decision for me, but my journey continues. I think I’ve given people what they deserve, and that is everything for those who supported me.”

Atlanta United will pay a $17 million release clause to secure his services.

“It’s the club that has put its trust in me,” Martinez said about Atlanta. “European clubs did not put their trust in me at the time, and I thought long and hard about it with my family and my agent.

“The MLS is a league that has grown a lot, and I hope I can keep on making history at that club.”

Martinez made his debut with the Argentina National Team on September 8 in a 3-0 win over Guatemala. He started and scored a penalty in that match.

He will play for River Plate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates before leaving the club for the MLS champions.