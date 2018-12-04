SBISoccer.com

Sporting KC drawn with Toluca, Atlanta to face Herediano in CCL

CONCACAF Champions League

The five Major League Soccer participants involved in the 2019 Concacaf Champions League learned of their first opponents on Monday night.

Sporting Kansas City received the toughest round-of-16 draw, as Peter Vermes’ side is set to take on Liga MX club Toluca.

Atlanta United, who host MLS Cup on Saturday night, take on Costa Rican side Herediano in their first foray into continental play.

U.S. Open Cup champion Houston Dynamo are matched up with CD Guastatoya from Guatemala.

The fourth spot for American MLS clubs will be determined on Saturday, with the New York Red Bulls or Portland Timbers occupying the position in the tournament.

If Atlanta wins MLS Cup, the Red Bulls will play Atletico Pantoja of the Dominican Republic, but if the Timbers take MLS Cup, they’ll be inserted into that matchup.

Canadian champion Toronto FC will take on Independiente of Panama in the round of 16.

The dates of both legs in each of the eight matchups will be announced at a later time.

CCL Round of 16 Matchups

Marathon vs. Santos Laguna

Herediano vs. Atlanta United

Independiente vs. Toronto FC

Sporting Kansas City vs. Club Toluca

Guastatoya vs. Houston Dynamo

Saprissa vs. Tigres

Atletico Pantoja vs. New York Red Bulls/Portland Timbers

Alianza vs. Monterrey

