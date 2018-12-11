Steffen to transfer to Manchester City next summer

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen will head to England, but a little later that originally believed.

The Crew announced the club record transfer on Tuesday. They did not provide an exact figure, but reports have indicated that the fee is around $7.5 million, which is the most MLS has ever received for a goalkeeper. It shatters the previous high mark set when Tim Howard left for Manchester United for $3 million in 2003.

Steffen will leave the Crew for England when the MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 9, 2019, so he will spend the first portion of the season in Columbus.

“This is a historic transaction for the Club and a special moment for Zack Steffen that we are immensely proud of,” said Columbus Crew SC Interim General Manager Pat Onstad. “Today’s announcement is the culmination of two and a half years of development and success for Zack.”

The 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has made 63 regular season starts in his brief professional career. He has recorded 19 shutouts in that time. He made is debut with the U.S. Men’s National Team last January and has six caps thus far.

“Any success that I have had as a goalkeeper in MLS with Crew SC is a testament to those around me who have pushed me,” Steffen said, “teammates, coaches, staff, family, friends and supporters. Today’s announcement regarding next summer is a special moment for me and I look forward to finishing my time with this Club on a strong note. I am eager to continue to put in the work to improve and be the best teammate I can.”