Sunday Ticker: Juventus in talks with Ramsey, Schmeichel considering Man United role, and more

Aaron Ramsey’s days with Arsenal look to be coming to an end after the midfielder is reportedly not being offered a new contract with the club. With his future undecided, Ramsey could very well be heading to Serie A next summer with Italian giants, Juventus.

The Welsh midfielder is receiving interest from both Juventus and Inter Milan, as he’s set to be a free agent next summer. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel would consider being a director for the club. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino feels his side need consistency to remain in the Premier League title race. (REPORT)

Liverpool will get a double boost for their Boxing Day showdown with Newcastle United, as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita are set to return. (REPORT)

Following a brace against Eintracht Frankfurt, Franck Ribery is open to another year with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze admits its been a challenge to win over new boss Lucien Favre. (REPORT)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche accused Arsenal of diving in their 3-1 loss to the Gunners on Saturday. (REPORT)

Inter Milan banned Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan for ‘disciplinary reasons’. (REPORT)

Kylian Mbappe sent Paris Saint-Germain 13 points clear in the Ligue 1 table, heading into a short break. (REPORT)

Fiorentina are reportedly interested in the services of Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini. (REPORT)

Fans of La Liga outfit Real Betis gave hundreds of local children an extra special Christmas by throwing thousands of toys from the stands in Saturday’s 1-1 draw. (REPORT)

Weekend Rewind

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu, Josh Sargent, and John Brooks headlined this weekends Americans Abroad. (READ)

Atlanta United named former Ajax and Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer as their new head coach. (READ)

Josh Sargent scored his second career Bundesliga goal on Saturday. (READ)

Michael Parkhurst was re-signed by Atlanta United while Shea Salinas underwent a successful foot surgery. (READ)

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter is looking to add a winger or central midfielder to the roster ahead of January’s camp. (READ)

Berhalter is also excited to provide chances to 12 uncapped players in January’s camp. (READ)