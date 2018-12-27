Thursday Ticker: Manchester United interested in Allegri, Spurs extend Alderweireld, and more

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won his first two matches at the helm of Manchester United following the departure of Jose Mourinho, however, it still might not be enough to earn the full-time role as manager.

Although Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino is still the top choice to become Manchester United’s next manager, United is also now interested in current Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. (REPORT)

Tottenham extended the contract of defender Toby Alderweireld through 2020. (REPORT)

Mohammed Salah will not face any punishment for alleged diving in Boxing Day win against Newcastle United (REPORT)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery apologizes for kicking water bottles at fans (REPORT)

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk said he is “proud” of team’s defensive play in recent post on Liverpool’s website (REPORT)

Inter Milan was forced to play two Serie A matches behind closed doors following trouble against Napoli (REPORT)

An Inter Milan supporter died following clash with Napoli supporters (REPORT)

Lionel Messi wants Neymar and Pep Guardiola back at Barcelona (REPORT)

Oldham Athletic fired manager Frankie Bunn after 6-0 loss to Carlisle (REPORT)

Wednesday Rewind

Sigi Schmid, winningest coach in MLS history, dies at 65 (READ)

Osorio, Paraguay to face Mexico in march friendly (READ)

Report: LA Galaxy reach agreement with Schelotto to become head coach (READ)

Report: Timbers deal Powell to FC Cincinnati for allocation money (READ)