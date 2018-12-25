Timothy Weah confirms loan move away from PSG

Timothy Weah has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and it looks like that is coming to fruition at the start of 2019.

Weah confirmed that he will leave PSG on-loan to gain more first-team experience. The 18-year-old broke into PSG’s first-team at the end of last season, but has failed to make the matchday squad since August.

After strong appearances in the International Champions Cup this summer and an impressive start to domestic play, Weah looked likely for more chances under Thomas Tuchel. However, with Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, and Neymar starring in attack, Weah has had to wait in the wings.

Goal reported that Scottish Premier League side Celtic look to be the favorites for the U.S. Men’s National Team forward’s services, but no official decision has been made.

Weah announced his decision via his Instagram, thanking PSG supporters for their support.

“I just want to take the time to talk to everyone about the decision my family and I made about going on loan this winter,” Weah wrote.

“First of all, I want to thank the fans for their constant support, as well as the coaching staff and my team-mates for making me feel part of the family. These few months were great even though I did not play much, I was always grateful for the opportunities I had at the beginning of the season because it opened many doors for me this winter.”

“I love you and I know you will go to the end and you will take the cup this year, God is with you all. I will miss the fans as well as the energy you bring to each game. I love you and God bless you. I hope that after these six months, I will be ready to return to the Parc des Princes and give everything to make you proud to be Parisian.”

Should Weah move to Celtic, he will be available for their Europa League Round of 32 tie against Valencia in February.