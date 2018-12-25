Tuesday Ticker: Klopp undecided on future, Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals recovery, and more

Jurgen Klopp has done a marvelous job at Liverpool, despite not lifting any trophies yet on Merseyside. However, the German manager has yet considered his long-term plans at the club.

Klopp’s current contract runs until 2022 but he has yet to decide on what his plans are after his deal expires. (REPORT)

Liverpool winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed he is able to run outside following his injury in last season’s Champions League semifinal. (REPORT)

England National Team manager Gareth Southgate praised Raheem Sterling for speaking out against racism. (REPORT)

Despite being in second-place in the EPL, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels his side are better than last season. (REPORT)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels his team should be looking forward to home matches. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be rested in Juventus’ match against Atalanta on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has no fears over Lucas Torreira being banned due to yellow card accumulation. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey admits he wants to stay at the club despite reports saying he is unhappy. (REPORT)

Monday Rewind

PSG and USMNT striker Timothy Weah confirmed he will head out on loan in January. (READ)

Bacary Sagna has re-signed with the Montreal Impact while the Houston Dynamo added a defender. (READ)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss six weeks for Arsenal, headlining a list of European news. (READ)