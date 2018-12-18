Tuesday Ticker: Man United sacks Mourinho, De Ligt wins Golden Boy, and more

Jose Mourinho may have been labeled as the Special One but there was nothing special about his run with Manchester United. Tuesday morning saw the 55-year-old sacked by the Premier League club following a humiliating loss to rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite stating that he had not lost the dressing room, Mourinho’s two-and-a-half year reign ended with Michael Carrick ready to take over until a new manager is appointed. (REPORT)

Ajax’s Matthijs De Ligt lifted the 2018 Golden Boy Award, beating out Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. (REPORT)

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been indefinitely benched due to contract refusals. (REPORT)

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar stated that his club will not sell Frenkie de Jong or Matthijs De Ligt in January. (REPORT)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has agreed to have his contract terminated by Turkish outfit Besiktas. (REPORT)

2018 Copa Libertadores holders River Plate will take on Internacional in the 2019 group phase. (REPORT)

Former Liverpool player Michael Robinson has admitted he has skin cancer. (REPORT)

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is pushing for full fitness as his team prepares for a tough stretch of matches. (REPORT)

Manchester United has extended the contract of French winger Anthony Martial. (REPORT)

Monday Rewind

Romain Gall, Ethan Horvath and several other Americans learned their fate for the Europa League Round of 32. (READ)

Major League Soccer announced a new single elimination playoff format for 2019. (READ)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to the LA Galaxy for 2019. (READ)

Former USMNT interim head coach Dave Sarachan has joined North Carolina FC as their newest head coach. (READ)

Following a pair of clean sheets last week, Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was named the SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week. (READ)

Liverpool’s date with Bayern Munich headlined the Champions League Round of 16 draw on Monday. (READ)

With Zlatan returning to the Galaxy for 2019, SBI wants to know how much of an impact you think he will have? (READ)