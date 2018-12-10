UEFA Champions League returns on This Week's Soccer on TV

UEFA competition dominates this week’s soccer on TV as some of Europe’s elites return to the Champions League and Europe League. In the final matchday of the UCL, Group B is in a tight race for the second and final spot in the knockout stages as Spurs and Inter are both hoping to join Barcelona.
Group C has three teams in contention for a place in the knockout stages with Napoli, PSG, and Liverpool all fighting for a top-two finish. Napoli will visit Liverpool while PSG will be visiting Crvena Zvezda. Group F will also be settled by the end of the week as Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk are both looking to join Manchester City in the next round.
In the Europe League, Videoton will be hosting Chelsea while fellow London club will remain at home as they welcome Qarabağ. Thursday’s action also sees Olympiakos host AC Milan which will see the winner advance to the next round of the competition.
Prior to UEFA competition kicking off, the English Premier League and La Liga both have a match set to kick the week off. In England, Everton will host Watford while Monday’s lone match in Spain features Athletic Club and Girona.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams throughout the week:
Monday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs Watford
LA LIGA
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Club vs Girona
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs St. Pauli
TURKISH SUPER LIG
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Ankaragücü vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Tuesday
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
12:55 p.m. – TNT – Galatasaray vs Porto
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m. – TNT – Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Internazionale vs PSV
3 p.m. – Univision USA – Liverpool vs Napoli
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Crvena Zvezda vs PSG
UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE
8 a.m. – B/R Live – Monaco U19 vs Borussia Dortmund U19
10 a.m. – B/R Live – Barcelona U19 vs Tottenham Hotspur U19
Wednesday
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
12:55 p.m. – TNT – Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ajax vs Bayern München
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs AEK Athens
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
3 p.m. – Univision USA – Young Boys vs Juventus
3 p.m. – TNT – Valencia vs Manchester United
COPA SUDAMERICANA
6:45 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Atlético PR vs Junior
FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP
10:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Al Ain vs Team Wellington
UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE
8 a.m. – B/R Live – Young Boys U19 vs Juventus U19
10 a.m. – B/R Live – Ajax U19 vs Bayern München U19
Thursday
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Vienna vs Rangers
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Sevilla vs Krasnodar
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Villarreal vs Spartak Moskva
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympique Marseille vs Apollon
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Rennes vs Astana
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – PAOK vs BATE
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Lazio vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Beşiktaş vs Malmö FF
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs Jablonec
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Rapid Wien vs Rangers
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Videoton vs Chelsea
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs Sarpsborg 08
12:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Akhisar Belediyespor vs Standard Liège
3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Arsenal vs Qarabağ
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting CP vs Vorskla
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Celtic vs Salzburg
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Milan
3 p.m. – B/R Live – København vs Bordeaux
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs Zenit
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahçe
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht
3 p.m. – B/R Live – AEK Larnaca vs Bayer Leverkusen
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ludogorets vs Zürich
3 p.m. – B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs Rosenborg
3 p.m. – B/R Live – F91 Dudelange vs Real Betis
