UEFA Champions League returns on This Week's Soccer on TV

UEFA competition dominates this week’s soccer on TV as some of Europe’s elites return to the Champions League and Europe League. In the final matchday of the UCL, Group B is in a tight race for the second and final spot in the knockout stages as Spurs and Inter are both hoping to join Barcelona.

Group C has three teams in contention for a place in the knockout stages with Napoli, PSG, and Liverpool all fighting for a top-two finish. Napoli will visit Liverpool while PSG will be visiting Crvena Zvezda. Group F will also be settled by the end of the week as Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk are both looking to join Manchester City in the next round.

In the Europe League, Videoton will be hosting Chelsea while fellow London club will remain at home as they welcome Qarabağ. Thursday’s action also sees Olympiakos host AC Milan which will see the winner advance to the next round of the competition.

Prior to UEFA competition kicking off, the English Premier League and La Liga both have a match set to kick the week off. In England, Everton will host Watford while Monday’s lone match in Spain features Athletic Club and Girona.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams throughout the week:

Monday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs Watford

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Club vs Girona

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs St. Pauli

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Ankaragücü vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Tuesday

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

12:55 p.m. – TNT – Galatasaray vs Porto

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. – TNT – Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Internazionale vs PSV

3 p.m. – Univision USA – Liverpool vs Napoli

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Crvena Zvezda vs PSG

UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE

8 a.m. – B/R Live – Monaco U19 vs Borussia Dortmund U19

10 a.m. – B/R Live – Barcelona U19 vs Tottenham Hotspur U19

Wednesday

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

12:55 p.m. – TNT – Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ajax vs Bayern München

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs AEK Athens

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Manchester City vs Hoffenheim

3 p.m. – Univision USA – Young Boys vs Juventus

3 p.m. – TNT – Valencia vs Manchester United

COPA SUDAMERICANA

6:45 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Atlético PR vs Junior

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

10:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Al Ain vs Team Wellington

UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE

8 a.m. – B/R Live – Young Boys U19 vs Juventus U19

10 a.m. – B/R Live – Ajax U19 vs Bayern München U19

Thursday

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Vienna vs Rangers

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Sevilla vs Krasnodar

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Villarreal vs Spartak Moskva

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympique Marseille vs Apollon

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Rennes vs Astana

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – PAOK vs BATE

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Lazio vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Beşiktaş vs Malmö FF

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs Jablonec

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Rapid Wien vs Rangers

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Videoton vs Chelsea

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs Sarpsborg 08

12:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Akhisar Belediyespor vs Standard Liège

3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Arsenal vs Qarabağ

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting CP vs Vorskla

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Celtic vs Salzburg

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Milan

3 p.m. – B/R Live – København vs Bordeaux

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs Zenit

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahçe

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht

3 p.m. – B/R Live – AEK Larnaca vs Bayer Leverkusen

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Ludogorets vs Zürich

3 p.m. – B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs Rosenborg

3 p.m. – B/R Live – F91 Dudelange vs Real Betis