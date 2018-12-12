Urena, Dielna, Marinovic highlight eligible Waiver Draft players

The busy MLS offseason continues on Wednesday with the MLS Waiver Draft which will give all 23 teams a chance to continue adding to their respective rosters.
MLS announced on Tuesday the list of eligible players for the Waiver Draft which will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. The waiver draft includes players who are not eligible for Re-Entry or Free Agency, players who are out of contract and have not been issued a genuine offer or have not seen their 2019 options exercised.
Under contract players who are selected in the Waiver Draft will be automatically added to the drafting club’s roster. Clubs that claim out of contract players, must issue a genuine offer to the selected player.
The Waiver Draft selection process will be determined by reverse order of the final standings during the 2018 MLS season, taking into account postseason performance. The San Jose Earthquakes will have the first pick, while 2018 MLS Cup Champions Atlanta United will have the 23rd pick. Expansion side FC Cincinnati will have the 24th pick.
Here is a closer look at every team’s eligible players for the MLS Waiver Draft:
Atlanta United
- Mitch Hildebrand
- Oliver Shannon
- Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu
Chicago Fire
- Daniel Johnson
Colorado Rapids
- Yannick Boli
- Caleb Calvert
- Mike Da Fonte
- Sam Hamilton
- Ricardo Perez
Columbus Crew
- Logan Ketterer
- Cristian Martinez
D.C. United
- Dane Kelly
FC Dallas
- Abel Aguilar
- Jordan Cano
- Adonijah Reid
Houston Dynamo
- Conor Donovan
- Adolfo Machado
- Philippe Senderos
- Mac Steeves
LAFC
- Nico Czornomaz
- James Murphy
- Steeve Saint-Duc
- Marco Urena
LA Galaxy
- Michael Ciani
Minnesota United
- Fernando Bob
- Alexi Gomez
- Harrison Heath
- Ibson
- Alex Kapp
- Maximiniano
- Bertrand Owundi Eko’o
- Frantz Pangop
- Jerome Thiesson
Montreal Impact
- Rod Fanni
New England Revolution
- Claude Dielna
- Guillermo Hauche
- Cristhian Machado
- Nicolas Samayoa
- Mark Segbers
New York City FC
- Eloi Amagat
New York Red Bulls
- Fidel Escobar
- Ethan Kutler
- Kevin Politz
- Tommy Redding
- Marc Rzatkowski
Philadelphia Union
- Borek Dockal
- Marcus Epps
- Jake McGuire
- Adam Najem
- Jay Simpson
Portland Timbers
- Jack Barmby
Real Salt Lake
- Shawn Berry
- Jose Hernandez
- Ricky Lopez-Espin
- Connor Sparrow
San Jose Earthquakes
- Jahmir Hyka
- Danny Musovski
- Yeferson Quintana
- Mohamed Thiaw
- Chris Wehan
Seattle Sounders
- Felix Chenkam
Sporting Kansas City
- Kharlton Belmar
- Amer Didic
- Cristian Lobato
- Colton Storm
Vancouver Whitecaps
- Myer Bevan
- Roberto Dominguez
- Marvin Emnes
- Aly Ghazal
- Stefan Marinovic
- Jordon Mutch
