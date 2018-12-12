SBISoccer.com

Urena, Dielna, Marinovic highlight eligible Waiver Draft players

The busy MLS offseason continues on Wednesday with the MLS Waiver Draft which will give all 23 teams a chance to continue adding to their respective rosters.

MLS announced on Tuesday the list of eligible players for the Waiver Draft which will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. The waiver draft includes players who are not eligible for Re-Entry or Free Agency, players who are out of contract and have not been issued a genuine offer or have not seen their 2019 options exercised.

Under contract players who are selected in the Waiver Draft will be automatically added to the drafting club’s roster. Clubs that claim out of contract players, must issue a genuine offer to the selected player.

The Waiver Draft selection process will be determined by reverse order of the final standings during the 2018 MLS season, taking into account postseason performance. The San Jose Earthquakes will have the first pick, while 2018 MLS Cup Champions Atlanta United will have the 23rd pick. Expansion side FC Cincinnati will have the 24th pick.

Here is a closer look at every team’s eligible players for the MLS Waiver Draft:

Atlanta United

  • Mitch Hildebrand
  • Oliver Shannon
  • Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu

Chicago Fire

  • Daniel Johnson

Colorado Rapids

  • Yannick Boli
  • Caleb Calvert
  • Mike Da Fonte
  • Sam Hamilton
  • Ricardo Perez

Columbus Crew

  • Logan Ketterer
  • Cristian Martinez

D.C. United

  • Dane Kelly

FC Dallas

  • Abel Aguilar
  • Jordan Cano
  • Adonijah Reid

Houston Dynamo

  • Conor Donovan
  • Adolfo Machado
  • Philippe Senderos
  • Mac Steeves

LAFC

  • Nico Czornomaz
  • James Murphy
  • Steeve Saint-Duc
  • Marco Urena

LA Galaxy

  • Michael Ciani

Minnesota United

  • Fernando Bob
  • Alexi Gomez
  • Harrison Heath
  • Ibson
  • Alex Kapp
  • Maximiniano
  • Bertrand Owundi Eko’o
  • Frantz Pangop
  • Jerome Thiesson

Montreal Impact

  • Rod Fanni

New England Revolution

  • Claude Dielna
  • Guillermo Hauche
  • Cristhian Machado
  • Nicolas Samayoa
  • Mark Segbers

New York City FC

  • Eloi Amagat

New York Red Bulls

  • Fidel Escobar
  • Ethan Kutler
  • Kevin Politz
  • Tommy Redding
  • Marc Rzatkowski

Philadelphia Union

  • Borek Dockal
  • Marcus Epps
  • Jake McGuire
  • Adam Najem
  • Jay Simpson

Portland Timbers

  • Jack Barmby

Real Salt Lake

  • Shawn Berry
  • Jose Hernandez
  • Ricky Lopez-Espin
  • Connor Sparrow

San Jose Earthquakes

  • Jahmir Hyka
  • Danny Musovski
  • Yeferson Quintana
  • Mohamed Thiaw
  • Chris Wehan

Seattle Sounders

  • Felix Chenkam

Sporting Kansas City

  • Kharlton Belmar
  • Amer Didic
  • Cristian Lobato
  • Colton Storm

Vancouver Whitecaps

  • Myer Bevan
  • Roberto Dominguez
  • Marvin Emnes
  • Aly Ghazal
  • Stefan Marinovic
  • Jordon Mutch

 

