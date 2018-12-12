Urena, Dielna, Marinovic highlight eligible Waiver Draft players

The busy MLS offseason continues on Wednesday with the MLS Waiver Draft which will give all 23 teams a chance to continue adding to their respective rosters.

MLS announced on Tuesday the list of eligible players for the Waiver Draft which will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. The waiver draft includes players who are not eligible for Re-Entry or Free Agency, players who are out of contract and have not been issued a genuine offer or have not seen their 2019 options exercised.

Under contract players who are selected in the Waiver Draft will be automatically added to the drafting club’s roster. Clubs that claim out of contract players, must issue a genuine offer to the selected player.

The Waiver Draft selection process will be determined by reverse order of the final standings during the 2018 MLS season, taking into account postseason performance. The San Jose Earthquakes will have the first pick, while 2018 MLS Cup Champions Atlanta United will have the 23rd pick. Expansion side FC Cincinnati will have the 24th pick.

Here is a closer look at every team’s eligible players for the MLS Waiver Draft:

Atlanta United

Mitch Hildebrand

Oliver Shannon

Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu

Chicago Fire

Daniel Johnson

Colorado Rapids

Yannick Boli

Caleb Calvert

Mike Da Fonte

Sam Hamilton

Ricardo Perez

Columbus Crew

Logan Ketterer

Cristian Martinez

D.C. United

Dane Kelly

FC Dallas

Abel Aguilar

Jordan Cano

Adonijah Reid

Houston Dynamo

Conor Donovan

Adolfo Machado

Philippe Senderos

Mac Steeves

LAFC

Nico Czornomaz

James Murphy

Steeve Saint-Duc

Marco Urena

LA Galaxy

Michael Ciani

Minnesota United

Fernando Bob

Alexi Gomez

Harrison Heath

Ibson

Alex Kapp

Maximiniano

Bertrand Owundi Eko’o

Frantz Pangop

Jerome Thiesson

Montreal Impact

Rod Fanni

New England Revolution

Claude Dielna

Guillermo Hauche

Cristhian Machado

Nicolas Samayoa

Mark Segbers

New York City FC

Eloi Amagat

New York Red Bulls

Fidel Escobar

Ethan Kutler

Kevin Politz

Tommy Redding

Marc Rzatkowski

Philadelphia Union

Borek Dockal

Marcus Epps

Jake McGuire

Adam Najem

Jay Simpson

Portland Timbers

Jack Barmby

Real Salt Lake

Shawn Berry

Jose Hernandez

Ricky Lopez-Espin

Connor Sparrow

San Jose Earthquakes

Jahmir Hyka

Danny Musovski

Yeferson Quintana

Mohamed Thiaw

Chris Wehan

Seattle Sounders

Felix Chenkam

Sporting Kansas City

Kharlton Belmar

Amer Didic

Cristian Lobato

Colton Storm

Vancouver Whitecaps