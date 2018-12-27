Wednesday Ticker: Modric wants to end career with Real Madrid, Hazard hits centurymark for Chelsea, and more

Luka Modric is coming off a sensational campaign with both Real Madrid and the Croatian National Team. However, the Ballon d’Or winner is already considering the end of his playing days with the Spanish giants being a huge part of it.

The star midfielder outlined his wish to end his playing career with Real Madrid, a team he has starred at since 2012. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard scored his 100th Chelsea goal on Wednesday in a Boxing Day win over Watford. (REPORT)

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was the subject of alleged racist chanting in their 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan. (REPORT)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits his side need to get momentum back for any chance of avoiding more freefall in the Premier League table. (REPORT)

Despite being rested to start the match, Cristiano Ronaldo came on a substitute to help Juventus remain unbeaten. (REPORT)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery apologized over his bottle kick in the Gunners 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion. (REPORT)

Following their jump to second place, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino feels his side are thriving in their bubble. (REPORT)

Kylian Mbappe was named the French Player of the Year. (REPORT)

Real Sociedad relieved Asier Garitano as head coach and named Imanol Alguacil as his replacement. (REPORT)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to have Alexis Sanchez available back this coming weekend from injury. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

PSG and USMNT forward Timothy Weah has confirmed he will leave the club on-loan. (READ)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is undecided about his future with the club following the expiration of his current contract. (READ)