Wednesday UCL Rewind: CSKA Moscow top Real Madrid, Ajax ties Bayern Munich, and more

The final matchday during the UEFA Champions League provided multiple shocking results. Group H saw Juventus fall to Young Boys in Switzerland, while a Phil Jones own goal cost Manchester United a result against Valencia.

Real Madrid were defeated 3-0 in Spain to CSKA Moscow while Roma fell to Viktoria Plzen. Despite Wednesday’s results, both Real Madrid and Roma are set to advance to the knockout stages.

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Hoffenheim in England with a 2-1 win in Group F. Elsewhere in the group, Lyon played to a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk on a snowy night in Ukraine.

Group E saw an entertaining draw between Ajax, and Bayern München which saw multiple red cards. Benfica topped AEK Athens to put an end to both of their UCL campaigns this season.

Here’s a closer look at some of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action:

Ajax 3, Bayern München 3

Ajax and Bayern Munich played to a high scoring draw on Wednesday with the Dutch side playing host. The teams swapped goals with each bagging one from the penalty spot and swapped red cards.

A pair of late goals gave each team a reason to celebrate. Kingsley Coman thought he found the winner in the 90th minute as he finished off a move as a result of an Ajax mistake. Thankfully for Ajax, Niklas Sule scored the equalizer in the 95th minute after Bayern had failed to clear the ball.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 13th minute for the Germans following a clever pass from Serge Gnabry. The Polish forward calmly tucked Bayern ahead. Lewandowski would bag his brace from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

Sandwiched between the Lewandowski goals was a brace from Dusan Tadic. The first of the pair came in the 61st minute with the Serbian getting on the end of a low driven pass from Donny van de Beek. Like Lewandowski, Tadic bagged his second from the penalty spot with the goal coming in the 82nd minute.

Real Madrid 0, CSKA Moscow 3

Real Madrid has been in good form after a tricky start to the campaign but suffered a poor result in their final group stage game on Wednesday with a heavy defeat to CSKA Moscow.

The opening goal came in the 37th minute when Fedor Chalov’s effort from the top of the penalty area dinked off the post before crossing the goal line. Madrid’s day got worse in the 43rd minute when Georgi Schennikov’s volley doubled the lead for the visitors.

Arnor Sigurdsson put an end to the match as he rifled a third past Thibaut Courtois in the 73rd minute. Real Madrid will advance to the knockout stages despite Wednesday’s result.

Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1

A Leroy Sane brace rescued three points for the reigning English Premier League champions on Wednesday. After falling behind to Hoffenheim early, City was able to regroup and pick up three points.

Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring in the 16th minute from the penalty spot after Benjamin Hübner was taken down in the penalty area. Leroy Sane equalized in stoppage time of the first half with a 30-yard free kick. Sane’s second goal and the eventual winner came on the counter-attack as the German linked up with Raheem Sterling in the 61st minute.

Here are the remaining results from Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action:

Benfica 1-0 AEK Athens

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Lyon

Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Roma

Valencia 2-1 Manchester United

Young Boys 2-1 Juventus