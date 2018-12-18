SBISoccer.com

Zack Steffen named U.S. Male Player of the Year

Soon to be Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen keeps collecting awards.

In his latest feat, the Columbus Crew and U.S. Men’s National Team shot stopper was named U.S. Soccer’s Male Player of the Year on Tuesday.

He is the 25th different player to win the award in its 35-year history.

“It’s an honor to be put with those names that have won before me and to have the respect and confidence from teammates, coaches and staff,” Steffen said. “I’m thankful for my support system. Without them I couldn’t have done any of this. It gives me motivation and confidence to keep going and do bigger and better things.”

Steffen will spend the first part of the 2019 MLS season with the Crew before moving to England to play for Manchester City for what is believed to be a record transfer fee for an MLS goalkeeper.

Steffen made his USMNT debut in 2018 and made six appearances overall. He kept two clean sheets in that span, including one against Mexico in Nashville in September.

In addition to this award, he was also named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year after helping lead Columbus to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

