SBISoccer.com

2019 MLS Draft: SBI Live Commentary

2019 MLS Draft: SBI Live Commentary

Featured

2019 MLS Draft: SBI Live Commentary

The latest crop of collegiate prospects will enter Major League Soccer on Friday afternoon in Chicago.

Expansion side FC Cincinnati contains the No. 1 selection in the 2019 MLS draft, which begins at 1 p.m. ET.

San Jose, Orlando, FC Dallas and Chicago are currently slated to select beneath FC Cincinnati in the top five, but as we’ve seen in past years, trades are likely to happen.

UCLA midfielder Frankie Amaya is the No. 1 player on the SBI Big Board, with Siad Haji, Callum Montgomery, Tajon Buchanan and Dayne St. Clair all expected to be selected in the early in the first round.

As the draft picks, and eventual trades, start to roll in, we’ll provide updates in the comments section as MLS welcomes its latest rookie class to the league.

2019 MLS Draft Selections

1. FC Cincinnati: Frankie Amaya, M, UCLA

2. San Jose Earthquakes: Siad Haji, M, VCU

3. Orlando City: Santiago Patino, F, Florida International

, Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS Draft 2019

Recent News

Comments

5 comments
  • Joe Tansey

    Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 MLS draft!
    FC Cincinnati is currently in possession of the No. 1 overall pick, but that could change.
    We’ll be updating this post once every pick is made in Chicago.

    Like

    Reply
    • Joe Tansey

      After a long discussion at the FC Cincinnati table, Frankie Amaya is selected No. 1 by the expansion side.

      Like

      Reply
      • Joe Tansey

        San Jose takes VCU midfielder Siad Haji with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft.

        Like

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home