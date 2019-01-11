2019 MLS Draft: SBI Live Commentary

The latest crop of collegiate prospects will enter Major League Soccer on Friday afternoon in Chicago.

Expansion side FC Cincinnati contains the No. 1 selection in the 2019 MLS draft, which begins at 1 p.m. ET.

San Jose, Orlando, FC Dallas and Chicago are currently slated to select beneath FC Cincinnati in the top five, but as we’ve seen in past years, trades are likely to happen.

UCLA midfielder Frankie Amaya is the No. 1 player on the SBI Big Board, with Siad Haji, Callum Montgomery, Tajon Buchanan and Dayne St. Clair all expected to be selected in the early in the first round.

As the draft picks, and eventual trades, start to roll in, we’ll provide updates in the comments section as MLS welcomes its latest rookie class to the league.

2019 MLS Draft Selections

1. FC Cincinnati: Frankie Amaya, M, UCLA

2. San Jose Earthquakes: Siad Haji, M, VCU

3. Orlando City: Santiago Patino, F, Florida International