Acosta, Glad among four players released from USMNT January camp

Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta and Real Salt Lake center back Justen Glad were two of the four players released from the U.S. Men’s National Team January camp on Tuesday.
The cuts were made as USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter named his traveling squad of 23 players for his first game in charge against Panama on Sunday.
“We’ve had a great two weeks in Chula Vista focusing on building team culture, style of play and competing every day,” Berhalter said. “The entire group has worked hard and brought an excellent mindset, and we thank them for the consistent effort thus far. We look forward to continuing to build on these ideas in Phoenix and measure our progress in the game against Panama.”
In addition to Glad and Acosta, a pair of goalkeepers were released from camp.
LAFC’s Tyler Miller and Toronto FC’s Alex Bono were sent back to their clubs, with Sean Johnson and Zack Steffen remaining with the squad at the position.
Cut Acosta and leave Bradley and Trapp on the team…..speed, skill and agility for two slow DM’s that once they lose the ball (which is going to be quite often) are in no-man’s land. lol, Coach you are going to learn really quick…..
Not surprised with 3 of the 4 players released. The keeper position is fairly set for the moment….Steffen & Horvath are the 2 to beat. Guzan is going to be the Veteran back-up. Everyone else (Johnson, Bono, Miller, Gonzalez, etc…) are fighting it out in the depth chart. Expect to see them rotate in and out over the next couple years until Guzan is knocked out.
Glad was always going to be a long shot. Basically got a look for the sake of the U-23 team, but even then he’s facing competition from CCV, EPB, Trusty, McKenzie.
Acosta is the one that kind of shocked me. He’s at a similar skill level as Trapp & Bradley, but has greater athletic ability. Of the 3 I would have sent Bradley packing 1st, Trapp 2nd, and Acosta 3rd. Overall I guess it doesn’t make much of a difference considering once McKennie & Adams are added to the mix most of the CM players in this camp will drop to the wayside.
