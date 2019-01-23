Acosta, Glad among four players released from USMNT January camp

Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta and Real Salt Lake center back Justen Glad were two of the four players released from the U.S. Men’s National Team January camp on Tuesday.

The cuts were made as USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter named his traveling squad of 23 players for his first game in charge against Panama on Sunday.

“We’ve had a great two weeks in Chula Vista focusing on building team culture, style of play and competing every day,” Berhalter said. “The entire group has worked hard and brought an excellent mindset, and we thank them for the consistent effort thus far. We look forward to continuing to build on these ideas in Phoenix and measure our progress in the game against Panama.”

In addition to Glad and Acosta, a pair of goalkeepers were released from camp.

LAFC’s Tyler Miller and Toronto FC’s Alex Bono were sent back to their clubs, with Sean Johnson and Zack Steffen remaining with the squad at the position.