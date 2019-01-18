Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Adams, Pulisic to meet in first Bundesliga showdown, and more

Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic are certainly two of the faces for the U.S. Men’s National Team and this weekend will see the pair face off in their first-ever Bundesliga showdown.

While Pulisic is aiming to help Borussia Dortmund to a league title in his final months with the club, Adams is getting his first taste of Bundesliga action with RB Leipzig. Both players have featured over the winter break for their respective clubs and will try to play a part in this weekend’s top-five showdown.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Eric Lichaj headline EFL Championship play looking to help their sides to victories. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle welcome Cardiff City to St. James Park needing a result to give them momentum in the Premier League.

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face a winnable test in Eredivisie action, while Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge get back to work against Sporting Charleroi. Liga MX rolls on with several American players gearing up to face one another.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face West Ham United on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Danny Williams is out for Huddersfield Town.

PREMIER LEAGUE CUP

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Birmingham City on Friday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Reading on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Geoff Cameron are out for Wigan Athletic and QPR respectively.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Montpellier on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Angers on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Orleans on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bobby Wood, Sebastian Soto and Hannover on Saturday.

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Augsburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson, Timothy Chandler, and Caleb Stanko all remain out for Werder Bremen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Freiburg respectively.

Mexico

Liga MX

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa on Sunday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Pumas on Sunday.

Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Toluca on Sunday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Santos Laguna on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Monterrey on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubio, Fernando Arce and Dorados are off this week.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face Leixoes on Sunday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Valladolid on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face De Graafschap on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Willem II on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Vitesse Arnhem on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face RKC Waalwijk on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Gent on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Eupen on Saturday.

Scotland

SCOTTISH CUP

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Ross County on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.