Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Weah, and more

Weston McKennie has been a consistent performer for Schalke this season despite the team’s struggles in Bundesliga play. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder will aim to help the team to three points once again this weekend as Schalke face Hertha Berlin.

McKennie registered the game-winning assist last weekend as Schalke defeated Wolfsburg 2-1 at home. The 20-year-old has two goals and two assists in 18 matches across all competitions and has continued to develop into one of the league’s more underrated players. A victory paired with other results could see Schalke end the weekend in 10th place as the league campaign rolls on.

Elsewhere, Andrija Novakovich will look to use Wednesday’s strong outing in the Dutch Cup as he heads into league play. Timothy Weah will seek a third consecutive match with a goal for Celtic. Ethan Horvath will seek a return to winning ways this weekend after falling in league play a week ago. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund will battle Bobby Wood and Hannover on Saturday. Tyler Adams will aim to make his Bundesliga debut for RB Leipzig while John Brooks and Wolfsburg entertain Bayer Leverkusen.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face a trip to Accrington Stanley in FA Cup play. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City also entertain lower-league competition while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United take on Watford.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA CUP

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Watford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Gillingham on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Danny Williams is out for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Hull City play Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

PREMIER LEAGUE 2 DIVISION 2

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face PSG on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face AS Nancy Lorraine on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bobby Wood, Sebastian Soto and Hannover on Saturday.

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Augsburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Mainz on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson, Timothy Chandler, and Caleb Stanko all remain out for Werder Bremen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Freiburg respectively.

Mexico

Liga MX

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Omar Gonzalez and Atlas on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monarcas Morelia on Saturday.

Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Veracruz on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubio, Fernando Arce and Dorados face Potros on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Sevilla on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Dem Haag on Friday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face De Graafschap on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face FC Volendam on Monday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Oostende on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Eupen on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Gent on Sunday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Dundee on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Ayr United on Friday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face Brechin on Saturday.